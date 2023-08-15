$!OGAWA, elevating Malaysia’s corporate wellness landscape for over 27 years

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian household name with a reputation that spans for nearly three decades, OGAWA has truly cultivated a formidable presence in the corporate health and wellness sector. Recognised as a premier smart-health brand, OGAWA has consistently remained true to its corporate philosophy of “To live and deliver wellness everyday”. It’s this unwavering dedication that has cemented OGAWA as the benchmark for quality of life in over 20 million households worldwide, along with empowering their adroit business practices.

“Achieving enduring success in business is about more than just profit. It demands an in-depth understanding of one’s target market while also forging robust consumer relationships. “At OGAWA, we prioritise the understanding of our customers’ unique health requirements and the tailoring of solutions to meet those needs from a myriad of perspectives, ensuring adaptable longevity in our corporate partnerships,” remarked Executive Director and CEO of OGAWA Malaysia, Datuk Lim Mee Ling.

This year, Malaysia was introduced to ‘ogawa by OGAWA’, a sub-brand primarily developed for a younger demographic, which aims to introduce the younger workforce to quality health products. Designed with elements of portability, convenience and aesthetic appeal in mind, OGAWA is poised to capture a significant share of this emerging market and ensure sustained business growth through the innovative ogawa by OGAWA experience at locations like IOI City Mall.

In commemoration of its 27th year of operations, OGAWA has proudly unveiled the MAESTRO. Powered by OVERSEER – a next-generation AI control suite, the MAESTRO can identify the user’s needs precisely and recommend the exact solution they need. But the best is yet to come: OGAWA has also entered into an exclusive partnership with the esteemed Universiti Malaya to study the effects of MAESTRO’s Multi-Sensory Stimulation (MSS). This marks their second collaboration with Universiti Malaya, with their earlier partnership studying and establishing the effects of their M.6 programs, which were demonstrated to increase blood circulation by up to 81.32%, and improve sleep quality up to 88.73% respectively.

As an expression of gratitude to their esteemed clientele for a wonderful 27 years, OGAWA is hosting a nationwide giveaway with prizes worth up to RM 270,000. Consumers can participate in their Spin & Win contest for free at any OGAWA outlet or touchpoint, and stand a chance to take home OGAWA products and/or cash vouchers.

“Post-pandemic, health has emerged as an undeniable priority regardless of one’s beliefs, background, or industry. “We see incredible opportunities on the horizon, especially through the lenses of corporate collaborations: to combine competitive advantages with the mutual goal of not only bilateral or multilateral benefit, but also providing access to health and wellness for everyone in new and expanded ways,” asserted Mee Ling.