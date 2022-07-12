$!Once Upon A Christmas Town @ Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur

IMMERSE in the warmth of a Christmas Town this season as Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur invites shoppers to discover their own Christmas Story at its Ground Floor Central. Once Upon A Christmas Town at Berjaya Times Square features a quaint Christmas Town that comes to life yearly with presents and an enchanting display of Christmas homes.
Shoppers are invited to journey throughout the mall by foot or by “rail” with the “Frosty Express” a trackless train ride that travels through the Christmas Town and the surrounding Ground Floor. This stunning decorations of the town provides an Instagrammable festive photo at every corner. Setting the tone for a warm enchanting ambience that is a perfect start for any good Christmas Story or even a year end greeting card.
The charming decorations continue on the mall, where shoppers can enjoy live-performances along with a meet and greet with Santa Claus every weekend. To make every visit to the mall even sweeter, Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur has specially prepared an exclusive “Frosty Express” ride ticket for two (2) for all shoppers with any amount spent at the mall. Additionally, shoppers who spend a minimum amount of RM120 (in no more than four (4) receipts on the same day) can redeem Berjaya Times Square’s “Naughty Treats”, a Krispy Kreme voucher for three (3) donuts.
