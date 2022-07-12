$!Once Upon A Christmas Town @ Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur

IMMERSE in the warmth of a Christmas Town this season as Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur invites shoppers to discover their own Christmas Story at its Ground Floor Central. Once Upon A Christmas Town at Berjaya Times Square features a quaint Christmas Town that comes to life yearly with presents and an enchanting display of Christmas homes.

Shoppers are invited to journey throughout the mall by foot or by “rail” with the “Frosty Express” a trackless train ride that travels through the Christmas Town and the surrounding Ground Floor. This stunning decorations of the town provides an Instagrammable festive photo at every corner. Setting the tone for a warm enchanting ambience that is a perfect start for any good Christmas Story or even a year end greeting card.