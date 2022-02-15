One Doc X Hair Doc launch 21st outlet in Subang Jaya

An extra special day ... Dato’ Sri Alexander posing for photos with the founders, special guests and lion dance troupe during the opening ceremony.

Multi-award winning PicoPulse and Hair Growth Centre, a collaboration between One Doc and Hair Doc, celebrated its 21st outlet opening at Subang Jaya, Selangor, on Jan 28 this year. The event was officiated by Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato’ Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi. The signing was witnessed by YAM Dato’ Seri Tengku Baderul Zaman Ibni Almarhum Sultan Mahmud Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, Group Chairman of One Doc, together with the company’s co-founders Dr Michael Ong and Dr Terrence Teoh.

With years of research and development, One Doc has co-created a brand new technology named PICOPULSE with Korea’s No.1 Pico Manufacturer, Wontech Co Ltd. Their PICOPULSE treatments produce dramatic results that can be achieved with fewer treatment sessions, lower costs, minimal discomfort and downtime, resulting in an almost pain-free, faster recovery. One Doc PICOPULSE treatment uses the non-surgical, non-invasive radio pulse technology specifically for the treatment of: • Melasma

• Sun damage

• Freckles and age spots

• Acne and acne scars

• Uneven skin tone and dark patches

• Poor skin texture

• Fine lines, wrinkles and enlarged pores Hair Doc, on the other hand, is a multi-award winning, locally established hair growth centre focusing on non-invasive hair growth solutions for all types of hair loss, dandruff and flaky scalp. Its patented Hair Doc Folli-Lite and Folli-Pulse technology has helped many clients to regain their confidence after suffering from male and female pattern hair loss (androgenetic alopecia).