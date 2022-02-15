One Doc X Hair Doc launch 21st outlet in Subang Jaya

Multi-award winning PicoPulse and Hair Growth Centre, a collaboration between One Doc and Hair Doc, celebrated its 21st outlet opening at Subang Jaya, Selangor, on Jan 28 this year.
The event was officiated by Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato’ Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi. The signing was witnessed by YAM Dato’ Seri Tengku Baderul Zaman Ibni Almarhum Sultan Mahmud Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, Group Chairman of One Doc, together with the company’s co-founders Dr Michael Ong and Dr Terrence Teoh.
With years of research and development, One Doc has co-created a brand new technology named PICOPULSE with Korea’s No.1 Pico Manufacturer, Wontech Co Ltd. Their PICOPULSE treatments produce dramatic results that can be achieved with fewer treatment sessions, lower costs, minimal discomfort and downtime, resulting in an almost pain-free, faster recovery. One Doc PICOPULSE treatment uses the non-surgical, non-invasive radio pulse technology specifically for the treatment of:
• Melasma
• Sun damage
• Freckles and age spots
• Acne and acne scars
• Uneven skin tone and dark patches
• Poor skin texture
• Fine lines, wrinkles and enlarged pores
Hair Doc, on the other hand, is a multi-award winning, locally established hair growth centre focusing on non-invasive hair growth solutions for all types of hair loss, dandruff and flaky scalp. Its patented Hair Doc Folli-Lite and Folli-Pulse technology has helped many clients to regain their confidence after suffering from male and female pattern hair loss (androgenetic alopecia).
About One Doc
Founded in 2016, One Doc is a multi-award winning PicoPulse Centre which focuses on non-invasive facial treatments for skin-related problems such as acne, pores, pigmentation and ageing skin. With a team of highly trained therapists, its PicoPulse treatments are one of the safest and combined with the highest quality standards tested with proven results. One Doc has established itself as the market leader that specialises in PicoPulse treatment. In 2019, One Doc emerged as the centre with the largest number of PicoPulse devices in Malaysia.
One Doc introduces the world’s most advanced and fastest PicoPulse technology to combat all types of skin imperfections such as pimples, pigmentations and acne marks. Clients can immediately experience a difference in their skin appearance. One Doc develops the formulation and manufactures all its professional range of One Doc products to eliminate skin’s issues. Best to paired with One Doc PicoPulse, or used as a standalone regimen.
One Doc x Hair Doc Group have won several accolades in recognition of the young start-up as the nation’s fastest-growing PicoPulse centre:
• Emerging SME Brand 2018 by The Golden Bull
• 2018 Growth Excellence Leadership Awards by Frost and Sullivan
• 2019 Growth Excellence Leadership Awards by Frost and Sullivan
• 2019 The 100 Most Influential Young Entrepreneurs Awards
• 2019 Lang International Corporate Titan Awards
• 2019 Sinchew Business Excellence Awards
• 2019 Top10 Asia Awards
• 2020 Top10 Malaysia Awards
• 2021 Lang International Corporate Titan Awards Duke Enterprise
• 2021 NiagaTimes Anugerah Personaliti Industri Usahawan Malaysia
For more information please visit www.onedoc.com.my or call +6018 227 9168.
You can also follow One Doc on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/onedocskin/