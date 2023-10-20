One in three Malaysian youths wrestle with self-confidence: Survey

A recent survey conducted by Haircarebear, Australia’s leading hair, skin and nail supplement brand, uncovered that one in three Malaysians struggle with self-confidence related to their appearance.

The company revealed this yesterday, during the official launch of its “functional confectionery”.

Haircarebear founder Jimmy Seervai said the company believes that everyone is unique in their own way and every young individual should “glow” brightly, embracing their unique beauty.

Therefore, with its retail partner Watsons Malaysia, the company hopes “to inspire Malaysian youth self-assurance that radiates positively from within and supports them in building a healthy foundation for a vibrant future”.

Seervai, who was a finalist on MasterChef Australia with a background in food manufacturing, stated that in the survey, surprisingly, while Malaysians express confidence in their eyes, they spend the least on eye care.

Facial attributes emerged as the second most significant factor influencing confidence, with 45% of respondents ranking facial features as the most attractive physical attribute.

Additionally, the survey also highlighted that Malaysians turn to social media and peers for confidence and inspiration, prioritising them over family.

Exploring the depths of youth self-confidence and its link to physical attributes, a panel discussion involving Seervai and a couple of local personalities was held at the launch.

Engaging in vital conversations around personal and public perceptions of confidence, the discussion delved into the nuanced role of family, experiences, and societal expectations.

Amidst candid shares and heartfelt stories, a consensus emerged: confidence is an inside-out journey, intertwining self-acceptance with kind, genuine online and offline interactions, and a nurturing environment that starts within our homes and communities.