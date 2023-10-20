One in three Malaysian youths wrestle with self-confidence: Survey

A recent survey conducted by Haircarebear, Australia’s leading hair, skin and nail supplement brand, uncovered that one in three Malaysians struggle with self-confidence related to their appearance.
The company revealed this yesterday, during the official launch of its “functional confectionery”.
Haircarebear founder Jimmy Seervai said the company believes that everyone is unique in their own way and every young individual should “glow” brightly, embracing their unique beauty.
Therefore, with its retail partner Watsons Malaysia, the company hopes “to inspire Malaysian youth self-assurance that radiates positively from within and supports them in building a healthy foundation for a vibrant future”.
Seervai, who was a finalist on MasterChef Australia with a background in food manufacturing, stated that in the survey, surprisingly, while Malaysians express confidence in their eyes, they spend the least on eye care.
Facial attributes emerged as the second most significant factor influencing confidence, with 45% of respondents ranking facial features as the most attractive physical attribute.
Additionally, the survey also highlighted that Malaysians turn to social media and peers for confidence and inspiration, prioritising them over family.
Exploring the depths of youth self-confidence and its link to physical attributes, a panel discussion involving Seervai and a couple of local personalities was held at the launch.
Engaging in vital conversations around personal and public perceptions of confidence, the discussion delved into the nuanced role of family, experiences, and societal expectations.
Amidst candid shares and heartfelt stories, a consensus emerged: confidence is an inside-out journey, intertwining self-acceptance with kind, genuine online and offline interactions, and a nurturing environment that starts within our homes and communities.
“We are delighted to partner with Watsons Malaysia. Their capabilities and distribution network provide us with a robust platform to establish our presence in Malaysia. This partnership ensures that Haircarebear remains at the forefront of Malaysian consumers’ minds when choosing vitamin supplements,“ Seervai said.
He added that Haircarebear’s halal-certified functional confectioneries redefine self-care, offering a “delightful gummy experience”.
“The low-sugar to sugar-free gummies prioritise rapid nutrient absorption, presenting a delectable, user-friendly and efficient pathway to enhance inner beauty and holistic health.
This is particularly beneficial for those experiencing pill fatigue or swallowing difficulties,” he said.
The confectioneries come in eight flavours, each intricately crafted to bestow specific bodily benefits:
- Haircarebear Hair Gummies: Nutrient-dense for robust hair growth.
- Haircarebear Collagen Gummies: Infused with marine collagen, for skin nourishment.
- Haircarebear Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Gummies: Capitalising on the potency of Apple Cider Vinegar to bolster digestive health.
- Haircarebear Sweet Dreams Gummies: A blend with Valerian root, facilitating calm and restful sleep.
- Haircarebear ByeAcne Gummies: Probiotic-rich to foster gut health and mitigate acne.
- Haircarebear Tummy Gummies: A concoction of Garcinia Cambogia, L-Carnitine, and Green Coffee Bean Extract to enhance metabolism and regulate sugar cravings.
- Haircarebear Chill Out Gummies: A mixture of ashwagandha to soothe muscles and mitigate stress.
- Haircarebear Glowhite Gummies: Antioxidant-dense with Vitamins C, E, and B6 to augment skin health and invigorate active lifestyles.
For more information on Haircarebear’s product range, go to https://haircarebear.com.my/
Haircarebear products are now available at all Watsons Malaysia outlets and on its official online shopping platform www.watsons.com.my.