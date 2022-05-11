$!One step at a time

ASTRO Kasih is raising awareness on education inequality in the country by organising the Walk for Education on May 28, 2022, a 5km walk where participants will carry backpacks through a specially designed trail in Taman Wetland Putrajaya to simulate a student’s journey to school in the remote areas of Sabah and Sarawak every day.

Astro Group CEO Henry Tan explained: “At Astro, we believe that every child has the right to education, and we are committed to use our platform, reach, content and resources to give our children equal access to education for all.”

The walk is inspired by the journey of students living in the interiors of Malaysia, who wake up before sunrise and begin their journey to school on foot. Some even remove their shoes for fear of getting them dirty with mud. Many often leave their school bags behind because they do not want to get them wet when crossing rivers or from any unexpected weather changes.

Helley Jodir, a Bahasa Melayu and Mathematics teacher at SK Magandai in Kota Marudu, Sabah shared some of her students’ morning journey to school.

“Sometimes, I see kids step into the school compound with cuts on their feet and leeches latched onto their skin. Actually, traveling to school on foot is nothing to these students because they are used to it. It only becomes too dangerous for them when it rains. The jungle floor turns slippery and the river rises so the kids have no other choice but to stay at home and miss school.”