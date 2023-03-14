One Utama finally gets its first Indian restaurant

INDIAN Flavours, a popular home-based food delivery service among expatriates and locals, has expanded its first-ever commercial outlet in 1 Utama's Food District on the second floor of the new wing. With a wide selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, Indian Flavours is sure to appeal to both locals and foreigners.

According to the owner Sweety Kataria, “Our chef special Mutton curry is highly recommended and is now rated by many.” The unique selling point of Indian Flavours is that it delivers the flavors of home-cooked food using traditional Indian cooking techniques and ingredients. The restaurant uses only the freshest ingredients, and the dishes are made with care to provide an authentic Indian dining experience.

Customers rave about the Mutton and chicken curries, and Indian Flavours has received many positive reviews. One satisfied customer said, “The food at Indian Flavours is simply amazing. The flavors are authentic, and you can tell that the chefs take pride in their work.” Another customer said, “The food is delicious, and the service is outstanding. I highly recommend this restaurant to anyone who loves Indian cuisine.”

The menu at Indian Flavours is extensive and features a variety of Northern Indian meals, as well as some regional Indian cuisine, including Mutton Varuval. Vegetarian options are also available, and the restaurant can accommodate both large and small gatherings.

In addition to its delicious food, Indian Flavours is committed to sustainability and eco-friendliness. The restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, and all food waste is composted. Eco-friendly packaging is used to minimize waste.

The restaurant's ambiance are warm and inviting, with cozy seating and decor that reflect the rich culture of India. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a leisurely dinner, Indian Flavours at One Utama is the perfect destination for a truly authentic Indian dining experience.

Visit Indian Flavours at 1 Utama's Food District on the second floor of the new wing and indulge in the rich and diverse flavors of Indian cuisine.