HOMEGROWN e-commerce ecosystem player Vettons is aiming to redefine the e-commerce ecosystem in Malaysia for the greater good of the industry.

Its Head of Product Acacia Lee emphasised that Vettons’ mission is “to enable an e-commerce ecosystem whereby digital technologies are humanised for the benefit of consumers and merchants”.

“While e-commerce has been around for the past two decades, the industry has now arrived at ‘the age of personalisation’,” she said, adding that customers today are more discerning and demanding.

She also believes that a new generation of ‘smarter shoppers’ has emerged as a result of the movement control order (MCO).

“Hence, we need to continuously ensure high levels of customer satisfaction, which is why it is critical to employ the latest technologies and humanise them for greater speed and agility.”

“Vettons is a fully Malaysian company, and we are on a mission to support local initiatives while providing gainful employment for Malaysians,” she said, adding that the company today has close to 200 employees.