ESPORTS fever comes to eCurve starting this weekend (March 23-24) with PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) and next weekend (March 30-31) with Mobile Legends.

The first half of the eSports tournament will see players at the multiplayer online battle arena, pitting their abilities to annihilate the enemy and gain resources to survive, in a rapid race against time.

The second half will see players use skills and wit to attack the enemy base, while actively defending their own.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the live action, up close and personal at eCurve’s Centre Atrium!

The games will be broadcast live on a giant LED screen, complete with commentary, including live broadcasts on eCurve’s Facebook page as well as on Geek Fam, Geek Arena, GeekTV, Geek Fam PUBG and Geek Fam MLBB respective Facebook pages.