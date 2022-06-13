Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the opening of Le Méridien Petaling Jaya. Owned by Jelas Puri Sdn Bhd, the new hotel features 300 timeless chic guestrooms, distinctive dining options and unique brand programmes for guests to savour the good life. Taking cues from the brand’s mid-century modern design aesthetic, Le Méridien Petaling Jaya will bring Le Méridien’s distinctive European heritage to the city of Petaling Jaya.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Le Méridien Petaling Jaya in Malaysia. The opening marks the fourth hotel by the Le Méridien brand in the country. We are committed to bringing the best hospitality experiences and continue expanding our portfolio further to offer distinctive and personalised experiences for travellers in the region,” said Rivero Delgado, Area Vice President, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, Marriott International.

Petaling Jaya is located 11km southwest of Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. Le Méridien Petaling Jaya is strategically situated in the heart of the town and with proximity to some of the city's places of interest such as Batu Caves, PJ Performing Arts Centre, and more. Guests can also further explore the cosmopolitan Kuala Lumpur within a 30-minute drive. For regional and international visitors arriving into Petaling Jaya, the hotel is a 45-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur International Airport or within a 10-minute drive from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport.

The distinct timeless chic design at Le Méridien Petaling Jaya is inspired by the brand’s roots in the glamorous halcyon days of travel. The 300 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites feature bamboo flooring to convey both tactile warmth and a feeling of spaciousness. With sleek furnishings and marble-clad bathrooms to create an element of opulence, every room is decked with unique local-themed artwork and design for a sense of place that is proudly Malaysian. Guests will also be able to enjoy premium bathroom amenities by MALIN+GOETZ which was specifically developed for the Le Méridien brand.

Designed to emulate a residential style living room, the hotel’s executive lounge, The Residence Club is the perfect space to relax, socialise or meet for business. The Residence Club is open to Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite Marriott Bonvoy members and guests who stay on suite floors, offering complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments, and evening cocktails.

Guests can savour the good life at the hotel’s two destination dining outlets. The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Pasar Baru presents Malaysia’s multi-cultural mélange of Malay, Indian and Chinese flavours in a lively market-style setting. Traditional mosaic tiles synonymous with the local Peranakan heritage adorns the walls of the restaurant creating a colourful and vibrant setting to elevate the local market experience. Set atop the 30th floor against expansive cityscape views, PJ’s Bar & Grill is the largest rooftop bar in Petaling Jaya and doubles as a sophisticated restaurant specialising in grilled dishes, tantalising appetisers, and creative cocktails accompanied by a private cigar lounge, scenically situated next to the outdoor infinity-edge rooftop pool.

The rooftop also houses a 300-square-metre rooftop infinity-edge pool that offers refreshing swims and a wide-open deck for some fun in the sun. Guests can look forward to sip and savour expertly crafted cocktails and more from the hotel’s pool. The fitness centre is located on the 29th floor with sweeping views of the city and the latest state-of-the-art equipment. For the younger guests, the Le Méridien Family programme invites make-believers, aspiring inventors, junior culinarians and little culture-seekers into an immersive world where toying, tinkering and free-play are celebrated. Children up to 12 years old will receive a complimentary toy to stimulate creativity as well as a Discovery Guide - a customised list of family-friendly excursions to help unlock the destination.

The hotel also offers extensive event spaces for hosting meetings, business conferences, social gatherings, and weddings. The comprehensive array of meeting and event spaces includes a 1,700-square-metre pillarless grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests. The eight meeting rooms, all with natural light, are customizable into flexible venues perfect for smaller corporate and social gatherings. Each venue is illuminated with functional reflective dimmers to evoke a sense of space with classic imprints of the Malaysian Wau to signify the influence of local charm.

“We are delighted with the opening of Le Méridien Petaling Jaya in one of most recognizable commercial and residential hubs in Malaysia. We look forward to welcoming guests to unlock the sights, sounds, and aromas of the destination, showcasing European-inspired hospitality and enriching experiences to savour the moment,” said Christopher Moore, General Manager of Le Méridien Petaling Jaya.