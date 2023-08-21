Orchid Run & Ride 2023 raises RM250,000 for National Kidney Foundation

Funds raised from the Orchid Run & Ride 2023 will be channeled to fund the National Kidney Foundation (NKF)’s operations and purchase of dialysis-related equipment.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Orchid Run & Ride 2023 has successfully raised RM250,000 to fund the National Kidney Foundation (NKF)’s operations and purchase of dialysis-related equipment. Anchored around the theme ‘Viva La Wellbeing’, the eighth edition of Orchid Run & Ride that is also held in conjunction with PETRONAS’ 49th anniversary celebration was organised by the Association of Wives and Women Staff of PETRONAS (PETRONITA), in collaboration with the national energy group.

The event saw the attendance of around 7,000 runners and cyclists that included members of the public, PETRONAS staff and management participating in either of the three categories: 5km Fun Run, 8km Fun Ride and 12km Run. “Since the inaugural Orchid Run and Ride in 2015, PETRONITA has contributed more than RM2 million towards improving the quality of life of the less privileged. We believe that meaningful difference begins with us, and we are committed to play an active role in providing support wherever we can. “Today’s successful event is a testament to the strong collaboration and support received from everyone involved,” said PETRONITA President, Puan Sri Jemilia Md Jelas.