Orchid Run & Ride 2023 raises RM250,000 for National Kidney Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Orchid Run & Ride 2023 has successfully raised RM250,000 to fund the National Kidney Foundation (NKF)’s operations and purchase of dialysis-related equipment.
Anchored around the theme ‘Viva La Wellbeing’, the eighth edition of Orchid Run & Ride that is also held in conjunction with PETRONAS’ 49th anniversary celebration was organised by the Association of Wives and Women Staff of PETRONAS (PETRONITA), in collaboration with the national energy group.
The event saw the attendance of around 7,000 runners and cyclists that included members of the public, PETRONAS staff and management participating in either of the three categories: 5km Fun Run, 8km Fun Ride and 12km Run.
“Since the inaugural Orchid Run and Ride in 2015, PETRONITA has contributed more than RM2 million towards improving the quality of life of the less privileged. We believe that meaningful difference begins with us, and we are committed to play an active role in providing support wherever we can.
“Today’s successful event is a testament to the strong collaboration and support received from everyone involved,” said PETRONITA President, Puan Sri Jemilia Md Jelas.
The event also saw the support of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh; Chief Executive Officer of KLCC Property Holdings Bhd, Datuk Md Shah Mahmood; and national shuttlers from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), namely Leong Jun Hao and Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin from the men’s singles team; and K Letshanaa and Wong Ling Chin from the women’s singles team.
“Our patients are generally from the lower income group who cannot afford dialysis treatments at private medical facilities. This financial support is very much needed for NKF to subsidise treatment cost and sustain the organisation,” said NKF Chief Executive, Khor Xin Yun.
NKF currently serves over 1,500 patients seeking treatment at 29 dialysis centres nationwide.