Ouch, it hurts!

Beginners will experience some muscle ache or soreness when they start to exercise regularly. Even those who perform intense workouts will experience some soreness. Luckily, there are several ways to improve your after workout recovery.

Massage or foam roll

Muscle tightness or soreness can be alleviated with self-myofascial release with a foam roller. Gently rest the sore area on the foam roller, and roll back and forth to massage the affected part of the body. Remember to start light and gradually increase the amount of weight you put on the roller.

A second option is to book yourself a deep tissue massage appointment. Let expert hands loosen the tight knots in your body, and you’ll leave the place feeling limber and refreshed.

Ice baths

If you’ve been watching celebrity workout videos, you’ll realise they recommend sitting in an ice bath for 10 to 15 minutes. Ice baths are known to help with muscle and tissue recovery. In other words, it helps to reduce soreness and inflammation.

Contrast therapy

An alternative to taking ice baths is contrast therapy, which similarly reduces muscle soreness and prevents injury. While there’s not much scientific support, a lot of athletes recommend doing so. Contrast therapy works by alternating hot and cold shower sprays. For example, alternate two minutes of hot water, and then 30 seconds of cold water, and repeat the steps four times.

Magnesium salts in baths