To celebrate the upcoming International Women’s Day, 3R Media, alongside with Sabah Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Association (SWEPA) and supported by the US Embassy, will be hosting an online festival, Minding Her Business on 7 March 2021.

This online festival features a host of amazing Malaysian women who overcame their doubts and excelled in their respective lives. The festival will kick off with an opening speech by Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir who is also the co-founder of 3R Media.

Hosted by Kartini Ariffin, ex 3R TV host, Radio Deejay and who now runs her own Media Company, the festival will include performances by Dato Sheila Majid, Nikki Palikat and Sheena Baharudin. All of them are amazing talent who are strong women’s rights advocates and has contributed to the empowerment of women through their work.

Be inspired

The talk session will feature 3 prominent female personalities. Audiences will learn how the 3 panellists overcome self-doubt, perseverance, sexism, wearing multiple hats, dealing with the pandemic and many more issues that can only be learnt through life experiences. This will be a light-hearted and moving sharing of the panel’s success and failures.

The talk will be moderated by Lina Tan, co-founder of 3R Media, award winning producer who founded Red communications and perpetual entrepreneur.

Who are the panellists?

The panellists include Joanne Kam Poh Poh, who started on stage performing in Singapore then in KL at a very young age. This Penang lass has gone on to run her own entertainment company as well as a successful food business during the MCO.

Melinda Looi is a celebrated Malaysian fashion designer and runs her own business line locally and internationally. She finds time to be a mom, wife, run a business as well as be involved in causes close to her heart.

Meanwhile Freda Liu from Sarawak has always been in the forefront of business entrepreneurship. She has the ability to offer amazing insights not only from the countless entrepreneurs and business people she has interviewed, but also from her own personal experience.

The Festival will be live on 3R Malaysia’s and WE Business Mentorship Program’s Facebook and Youtube, on Sunday, 7th of March 2021 from 4pm to 6pm.

You can register on 3R Facebook now to remind yourself of the event on that day.

About Wanita Empowered Business Mentorship Program

Minding Your Business is part of a bigger campaign called “Wanita Empowered”. Wanita Empowered is a 6 month long mentoring and training programme to equip women entrepreneurs with skills and resources to further develop themselves.

The Wanita Empowered Business Mentorship Program has been running since 18 November 2020 and the graduation is set to be held on 10 April 2021, and involves five months of nine online workshops (two hours each), one-on-one mentoring (two hours each) and five sessions of peer sharing ( one hour each).

Mentees will present their business pitch in conjunction with their graduation to potential investors.

The program is part of the U.S. Embassy’s larger Wanita Empowered (WE) campaign to promote equality in opportunity, support growth and strengthen economic ties between the U.S. and Malaysia.

The Wanita Empowered campaign aims to encourage women in Malaysia to be Bold, Confident and Innovative in pursuing their dream, seizing new challenges and living their lives to their fullest potential.

Follow Wanita Empowered in the following social media channels:

