Atome, Asia’s leading buy now pay later brand, in its latest regional campaign, is inviting everyday people, including Gen Z and Millennials, to submit their fashion and beauty expressions via social media platforms, Instagram and TikTok. Rolled out across seven markets Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan and the Philippines, the campaign, titled “Own Your Expression”, will seek out how Asia’s younger generation create and style their own looks and challenge conventional fashion and beauty norms.
As Atome supports the ideal that everyone should have access to their aspirations, the ground-breaking campaign will encourage everyday people to showcase the look that defines them, rather than what convention tells them how they should look.
The month-long campaign in June will also be supported by out-of-home ads and interactive series of online, social and on-ground activities to engage consumers in Asia to create, style and express themselves through fashion and beauty.
Helmed by Atome’s global ambassador, K-pop superband ASTRO, the “Own Your Expression” user-generated content (UGC) social challenge kicked off on June 4 and will run for two weeks. Atome users from across the region will be invited to film themselves doing a short catwalk in their original look, make-up and outfit using Atome’s “Own Your Expression” filter and upload short videos on their own Instagram or TikTok accounts. Up to 30 winners across markets will be chosen based on the creativity and originality of their looks. Over 1 million looks and 1,200 miles of “runway” is expected to be created during this phase of the campaign.
At the end of this challenge, a Look-a-Zine, a hybrid lookbook-cum-magazine, will be curated to showcase a collage of submissions featuring the most unique and original fashion and beauty styles, thereby becoming a publication which showcases how everyday Asians see themselves, as opposed to traditional lookbooks styled by professionals.
A winner from Malaysia will also be invited to take part in the runway fashion show, which will be live-streamed across Asia, held on June 25 at Suntec City West Atrium in Singapore. A 4,500 square feet experiential pop-up store featuring fashion and beauty brands such as Zalora, ALDO, and SHEIN will also be held at the same location.
“We’re excited to work with Atome on their latest campaign and provide shoppers access to their favourite fashion and lifestyle brands. ZALORA is committed to delivering the best online shopping experience in the region by providing trendy, authentic, and the most sought-after products available all in one destination delivered to customers’ doorsteps. Our partnership with Atome enables a convenient way for shoppers to pay for their purchases, giving more people the chance to discover the joy of online shopping. We look forward to seeing more people express their individuality through fashion, and we can’t wait to see some interesting looks on them!’’ expresses Kannan Rajaratnam, Regional Director of Payment and Customer Operations, ZALORA.
“The definition of fashion and beauty, especially in Asia, is fast changing. Traditional norms which say what one should wear or how one should look are being challenged by today’s generation of young consumers, who are expressing themselves in fun, creative and original new ways in fashion and beauty. As a vibrant fashion and lifestyle brand, Atome pays homage to this demand for authenticity, originality and inclusivity by Asia’s new generation of consumers, who are taking back control of their beauty and fashion choices and aspirations, as well as their state of mind and view of the world.” said Vangie Hu, Vice President of Marketing for Atome.
Please refer to the Appendix for details on the campaign and activities. Campaign brand videos can also be viewed on Atome’s YouTube channel.