Atome, Asia’s leading buy now pay later brand, in its latest regional campaign, is inviting everyday people, including Gen Z and Millennials, to submit their fashion and beauty expressions via social media platforms, Instagram and TikTok. Rolled out across seven markets Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan and the Philippines, the campaign, titled “Own Your Expression”, will seek out how Asia’s younger generation create and style their own looks and challenge conventional fashion and beauty norms.

As Atome supports the ideal that everyone should have access to their aspirations, the ground-breaking campaign will encourage everyday people to showcase the look that defines them, rather than what convention tells them how they should look.

The month-long campaign in June will also be supported by out-of-home ads and interactive series of online, social and on-ground activities to engage consumers in Asia to create, style and express themselves through fashion and beauty.

Helmed by Atome’s global ambassador, K-pop superband ASTRO, the “Own Your Expression” user-generated content (UGC) social challenge kicked off on June 4 and will run for two weeks. Atome users from across the region will be invited to film themselves doing a short catwalk in their original look, make-up and outfit using Atome’s “Own Your Expression” filter and upload short videos on their own Instagram or TikTok accounts. Up to 30 winners across markets will be chosen based on the creativity and originality of their looks. Over 1 million looks and 1,200 miles of “runway” is expected to be created during this phase of the campaign.