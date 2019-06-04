Panasonic unveils the perfect lifestyle tool

PANASONIC has introduced a new and improved range of its top selling Panasonic Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

During the launch event at Vipod Residences on May 29, 2019, Panasonic unveiled the new device which weighs 2.6kg and has 200W suction power, with the newly developed high powered motor.

The product has a running time of 65 minutes, the longest in the product category, with its 8 large capacity Lithium-ion battery.

Added benefits that will make the product a hit with Malaysian households include its “house dust sensor” feature which detects invisible mites up to 20um (the size of a dust mite) to improve the cleanliness of the living area.

The cordless stick vacuum cleaner has a small blue colour bar which turns red when dust mites are detected. Once the mites are removed with the device, the colour bar goes back to blue.

The vacuum cleaner also has a “Full Capture” nozzle that cleans up corners and edges efficiently through its unique design and is capable of cleaning all types of flooring.

Panasonic Malaysia’s managing director Cheng Chee Chung said the demand for cordless vacuum cleaners has been steadily growing, due to the convenience provided by the cordless feature and more sophisticated features being added to the product

“The cordless stick vacuum sales volume is around 32 percent of the total vacuum cleaner sales volume. As the running time for stick vacuum cleaner increases, many consumers are switching to the cordless stick vacuum cleaner for their daily usage.

“We have successfully achieved powerful suction, long runtime, easy to use while being able to provide a clean and comfortable space with this new cordless stick vacuum cleaner, befitting our effort, in enhancing the lifestyle of Malaysians,” said Cheng.

At the event, Panasonic Malaysia also unveiled a new television commercial for the product titled: “Free Your Moves”. The new advertisement shows a couple dancing while using the vacuum cleaner, with different features of the product highlighted.

During the launch, members of the media were also given a product demonstration using different nozzles - “mattress nozzle”, “crevice nozzle” and “Full Capture power nozzle”.

Panasonic Malaysia’s general manager Ng Hong Ping said the power cordless MC -BJ980 model, which comes in two colours - red and white, retails at RM2,999.