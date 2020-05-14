Pass the salt please

For years we have been told that consuming more than our daily intake of salt (about a teaspoon) will cause our blood pressure to skyrocket and our heart to explode. Salt has been associated with hypertension, which in turn can lead to kidney and heart failure.

However, before you blame everything on this popular seasoning, condiment and preservative, you should read The Salt Fix.

Written by Dr James DiNicolantonio and published by Harmony Books, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, this book sheds light upon the many misconceptions that surround salt, and how it is in fact quite beneficial for our health.

The author himself is

a very respected cardiovascular research scientist and a Doctor of Pharmacy. He has both authored and co-authored close to 200 books on medical research.

In other words, he is privy to a lot of information most of us are unaware of. This book dispels the many myths associated with salt intake, and how flawed research essentially led to the notion that a low salt or low sodium diet is good for us.

In his research, Dr DiNicolantonio suggests that approximately 80% of people with normal blood pressure (120/80 mmHg) are not sensitive to blood pressure-raising effects of salt.

Among those with prehypertension, an estimated 75% are not sensitive to salt. And among those with a full-blown hypertension, about 55% are unaffected by salt’s effects on blood pressure.

In The Salt Fix you will read how low-salt guidelines are based on inherited ‘wisdom’, not scientific fact.

Our brain and body automatically determines how much sodium we eat, reabsorb and excrete.

On average, according to the author, our kidneys may filter between 580,000mg to 653,000mg of sodium per day and our kidneys filter salt every five minutes.