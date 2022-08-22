$!Peace of mind when travelling

New guidelines have been put in place to ensure you have a smooth holiday experience with Holiday Tours

NOW that borders have reopened, more and more people are planning to travel overseas once again. For some, this may be their first holiday since the pandemic began, and they naturally want to make sure that it goes as smoothly as posible. However, travelling in a post-pandemic world comes with some new challenges, not the least of which is the fact that different countries may have different guidelines, especially when it comes to guidelines for entry and quarantine. Fortunately, Holiday Tours, a travel management company that creates one-of-a-kind travel experiences, aims to put your mind at ease when you book your travel with them. Holiday Tours’ Travel Safety Promise is a comprehensive suite of services to safeguard your well-being during your trip. Whether it is pre-trip planning, during your trip or even post-trip, the company will guide you every step of the way so you can travel with peace of mind.

A smooth start One of the first steps the company takes to ensure that everything goes smoothly is assigning you with a Dedicated Travel Advisor to ensure that everything goes smoothly, allowing you to focus on enjoying your holiday. The level of care begins even before the trip, as Holiday Tours will assess, assist and advise on medical and security risk prevention and management, that includes details such as travel preparation, proactive monitoring, health screening, reporting, assistance & evacuation, medical outsourcing and medical & security alerts. Holiday Tours also keeps up with the ever-changing international travel guidelines and restrictions to propose informed and timely travel plans, and proactively evaluates and informs on risks such as disease outbreaks and natural disasters. In addition, Holiday Tours will work with International SOS – the world’s leading health and security risk services company to provide robust and customised preventive programmes. The priority is to protect the health, safety, security and well-being of all travellers.

Safety and convenience on the go While your holiday is underway, Holiday Tours will also provide real-time information on travel restrictions, Covid-19 testing procedures and quarantine measures. In addition, with precise location and itinerary tracking, they will be able to ensure that travellers have safely arrived at a destination, monitor their movements, and securely reach and provide alert in the event of emergencies. The company will also work with AIG Insurance to protect you with comprehensive coverage for Covid-19 cases, 24/7 worldwide travel assistance, trip cancellation or curtailment, baggage delay, medical expense, security evacuation, natural disasters and more. Having experienced the upheaval brought on by Covid-19, you can be sure that there are new frameworks to anticipate similar outbreaks and more. From natural disasters to political conflicts, the risks will be managed accordingly to maximise your safety.