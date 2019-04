PERODUA is offering cash prizes up to RM20,000 in total as well as exclusive deals to those who visit the Malaysia Autoshow 2019 next week.

The event will be held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) on April 11-14.

Visitors who book a new Myvi, Axia, Bezza or Alza at the event can enjoy a special rebate of RM500, a chance to win cash prizes up to RM20,000 over the four-day event or various gadgets, plus Perodua’s special “3 Hassle Free Bonus” promotion, upon registration of their new vehicle.

The 3 Hassle Free Bonus includes three years’ Guaranteed Asset Protection coverage and three years’ Personal Accident coverage upon insurance renewal and/or servicing, as well as a RM300 voucher that can be used for any purchases and services at Perodua service centres.

“With irresistible deals and offers across Perodua’s range of products and services that can only be had at the Malaysia Autoshow 2019, there simply isn’t a better time and place to be or become a Perodua customer,” said Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Dr Zahari Husin said.

Existing Perodua customers can grab selected lubricant packages at up to 15% off and selected accessories at up to 10% off.

Perodua’s GearUp Collection merchandise will also be offered at a 10% discount.

Showgoers who spend RM150 and above on after-sales items can take home a Perodua tumbler, while those who spend RM150 and up on e-vouchers will get a Perodua umbrella, while stocks last for both gifts.

Additionally, those who buy or book a GearUp bodykit or package at the event will get an e-voucher upon registration of their new car that was booked at the event, valued at RM150 for the Myvi and Alza, RM200 for the Axia and RM300 for the Bezza. These can be used for any purchases and services at Perodua service centres.

Perodua’s headlining concept vehicles from the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show 2018 (KLIMS18), the X-Concept and the Myvi GT, will be on display at the Malaysia Autoshow 2019.

“We will also be bringing a selection of Perodua Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles for those who desire total peace-of-mind in the purchase of a pre-owned Perodua,” said Zahari.

“The public can also experience first-hand our Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) technology, offered on the Myvi and Aruz, to understand and appreciate how it works to avoid collisions and unintended situations.”