Photos of Uncharted film is proof that there’s a film made after all

The upcoming film Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is based on a popular video game of the same name. Since the project’s first announcement in 2008 has gone through more than half-a-dozen directors without anything to show, the release of first-look photos is a good sign that the movie is happening for real! What’s the story about?

In the games, Uncharted follows the character named Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels all over the world to collect various historical mysteries. In the film, the young and adventurous Nathan Drake will be played by Tom Holland. Guiding him on his adventures is his mentor and seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg.





Other actors attached to the project are Antonio Banderas as a probable villain of the story, Sophia Taylor Ali (Truth or Dare) as fellow treasure hunter and Nate’s love interest Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Braddock. What’s the timeline in the film?





Not much is known about the actual plot of the film so any guesses will be based on the series of games. Since the actors are considerably younger than the video game counterparts, it’s likely that the events in the film will lead to events before the first game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune.

However, it’s also noted that the film isn’t a prequel to explore Drake’s early history but rather to show the events preceding Drake’s Fortune. So, who got the job as the director?

After going through many directors, the project managed to be filmed by none other than Ruban Fleischer who previously directed Zombieland and Venom. The final screenplay came from Iron Man and Men in Black: International duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. They took over from Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker.



