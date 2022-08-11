NFTAPIR is making concerted efforts to bridge the intersection between traditional art collectors and NFT collectors by offering a brand-new perspective on how artists and collectors can leverage the power of NFTs and be relevant in today’s world and essentially ready for the metaverse.

Aligned with this aspiration, Malaysia’s first PHYGITAL exhibition, themed PHYGITAL: Artworks with a Digital Twin – featuring more than 25 artworks by Malaysian artists – will be exhibited until Nov 19, 2022 at Hall 1, G13 Gallery in Kelana Square, Petaling Jaya. There will be artworks in different mediums, including oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, woodcut on plywood, graphite & charcoal on paper and acrylic & gloss gel on canvas.

Expect to see artworks by Caryn Koh, Fawwaz Sukri, Gan Tee Sheng, Haziq Syawal, Hisyamuddin Abdullah, Hug Yin Wan, Khairudin Zainudin, Marvin Chan, Nik Shazmie, Ong Cai Bin, Sofia Haron, Sukor Romat and Wong Ming Hao.

All artworks will be on sale and payments will be accepted in-gallery via cash & credit card as well as USDT for the more tech-savvy/crypto-ready collectors. Interested collectors can browse the artworks either online (published during exhibition dates) or by visiting the gallery.