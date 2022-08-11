NFTAPIR is making concerted efforts to bridge the intersection between traditional art collectors and NFT collectors by offering a brand-new perspective on how artists and collectors can leverage the power of NFTs and be relevant in today’s world and essentially ready for the metaverse.
Aligned with this aspiration, Malaysia’s first PHYGITAL exhibition, themed PHYGITAL: Artworks with a Digital Twin – featuring more than 25 artworks by Malaysian artists – will be exhibited until Nov 19, 2022 at Hall 1, G13 Gallery in Kelana Square, Petaling Jaya. There will be artworks in different mediums, including oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, woodcut on plywood, graphite & charcoal on paper and acrylic & gloss gel on canvas.
Expect to see artworks by Caryn Koh, Fawwaz Sukri, Gan Tee Sheng, Haziq Syawal, Hisyamuddin Abdullah, Hug Yin Wan, Khairudin Zainudin, Marvin Chan, Nik Shazmie, Ong Cai Bin, Sofia Haron, Sukor Romat and Wong Ming Hao.
All artworks will be on sale and payments will be accepted in-gallery via cash & credit card as well as USDT for the more tech-savvy/crypto-ready collectors. Interested collectors can browse the artworks either online (published during exhibition dates) or by visiting the gallery.
The certificate of authenticity traditionally issued in paper will be fully digitised and will exist as part of the NFT that collectors will receive in their crypto wallet address.
The digital certificate will also include the artwork’s provenance in its entirety tracing back to the creator’s/artist’s address to the ownership transfer to the collector that is archived immutably on the Ethereum blockchain.
Artworks exhibited will also have an NFC tag affixed on the back of the item that links it to the provenance.
Kenny Teng, G13 Gallery Owner & Curator said: “By adopting NFTs into our gallery we are now able to bring more value to our collectors by offering a refreshing experience while relevant in today’s digital era. Through a digital presence, we can elevate our position in the region as a gallery that can breathe new life into many fine arts that we showcase by working with our group of artists to develop a digital twin with NFTs for better preservation of value, heritage, and legacy”.
Zang Tan, NFTapir.com Founder said: “It’s been a privilege to partner with a prominent gallery like G13 to present the country’s first exhibition that focuses on the digitisation of fine arts that will enable a widened aperture for all parties in the art ecosystem – from artists, collectors and gallerists – to benefit from the growing global movement in NFTs”.