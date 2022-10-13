PICO introduces its latest virtual reality headset

The PICO 4 can be tried out from now to Oct 16 during its roadshow in Sunway Pyramid.

FOLLOWING its global launch, the all-in-one PICO 4 virtual reality (VR) headset is now available in Malaysia. Blending sleek minimalist design and technology, PICO, a leading VR brand with independent innovation and R&D creation capabilities, will be offering Malaysians a multitude of ways to build new connections, reimagine life experiences and unlock boundless potential through its latest product. With the growing adoption of the technology into next-generation entertainment consumption, VR has gained widespread recognition and has become a growing trend in various industries such as gaming, fitness, and entertainment among others. According to research, the virtual reality market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a strong growth of more than 20% in the next five years. The gaming and entertainment sector has also been witnessing a strong surge in the adoption of VR technology gears and interfaces for a more fulfilling and immersive user experience. “Our mission is to connect people to a world of infinite possibilities and bring the virtual world to life, all within the comfort of wireless all-day play,” said PICO Southeast Asia Regional Director Allen An. An further stressed that through PICO 4, the brand strives to provide Malaysians with a “VR experience like no other”, and will drive the development of the VR industry in Malaysia.

The PICO 4 was designed to provide better comfort for users through its lighter body and balanced design. The headset weighs less than 300g, and the battery is placed on the back, so that the weight is distributed more evenly and comfortably. In terms of specs, the PICO 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, 4K+ level 90Hz display and pancake options that bring 105° ultra-wide field of view combined with 6DoF (six degrees of freedom) tracking. Users will also have varied options for entertainment with native 6DoF games and apps that are available on the PICO Store. To experience these innovations, Malaysians can make their way to Sunway Pyramid’s Orange Concourse to get a first-hand experience of the various features of the PICO 4 from Oct 13 to 16. During the hands-on opportunity, patrons can enjoy a short film in stunning ultra 4k high-definition visual and binaural spatial audio using the VR headset, express their creativity as they draw on a blank canvas using the controllers, and experience VR gaming and fitness activities enhanced with the 6DoF spatial positioning and realistic haptic feedbacks from the HyperSense vibration controllers.