Disney and Pixar will be releasing a new short film titled Burrow in front of their upcoming film, Soul. The story is about a young rabbit who tries to dig the burrow of her dreams although she had no clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal her cluelessness to her neighbours, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble.

When she finally hits (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help. It is a lesson everyone can learn from. Directed by Madeline Sharafian and produced by Mike Capbarat as part of Pixar’s SparkShorts program, Burrow opens in cinemas on Nov 19, 2020, in front of Disney and Pixar’s Soul.