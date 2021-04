Sunway today launched the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccinations at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre (SPCC). For the next ten months, vaccinations will be carried out for the public in SPCC until February 2022, following the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP). The launch was officiated by State Health Director of Selangor Dato’ Indera Dr. Sha’ari Bin Ngadiman, District Officer of Petaling Land and District Office and Director of Petaling District Disaster Management Committee Dato’ Johary bin Anuar alongside Sunway Group Founder and Chairman Tan Sri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah. Sunway has committed more than RM50 million since March 2020 to help the country battle the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided its convention centre rent-free last month for 11 months to support the NCIP, which set the group back RM28 million in actual costs including cleaning and sanitisation costs as well as opportunity costs resulting from cancellation of prior bookings and a range of vaccination incentives in support of this national initiative. The vaccination incentives contributed by various Sunway business divisions and Sunway Pyramid retailers include free parking, vouchers and freebies worth some RM20 million for those coming to get vaccinated in the next ten months.

Signing of the plaque to officiate

At the launch, State Health Director of Selangor Dato’ Indera Dr. Sha’ari said, “SPCC vaccination centre will allow for about 5,000 people to be vaccinated per day during Phase Two onwards. With a space of 150,000 sq ft, we are able to mobilise our resources in a single location and accelerate vaccinations. This is especially important right now as the threat of the fourth wave is a possibility.” District Officer at Petaling Land and District Office, and Director of Petaling District Disaster Management Committee Dato’ Johary bin Anuar said, “The speed in getting more vaccinations done is more imminent than ever. We need more corporations like Sunway Group who quickly summed up the situation and provided the SPCC rent-free to support the government’s aim to achieve 80% herd immunity. Its strategic location that links public transportation and as well as free ample parking makes it convenient for the public.”

From left: Superintendent Amihizam Haji Abdul Shukor (Deputy District Police Chief of Subang Jaya), Dato’ Johary bin Anuar (District Officer at Petaling Land and District Office and Director of Petaling District Disaster Management Committee), Dato’ Indera Dr. Sha’ari Bin Ngadiman (State Health Director of Selangor), Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah (Sunway Group Founder and Chairman) and Tan Sri Datuk Seri Razman M. Hashim (Sunway Group Deputy Executive Chairman)

Sunway Group Founder and Chairman Tan Sri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah said that despite the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunway’s commitment to nation-building and sustainable development remains firm. “It is my personal belief that no corporation can live apart from the community it serves. As such, we strongly believe in doing well by doing good. In line with these values, we have committed more than RM50 million since the lockdown was imposed. You have my pledge that we will continue to help the communities we serve and stand by them in their hour of need,” said Tan Sri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah. The 150,000 sq.ft. SPCC first opened its doors on March 10 for the first phase of the NCIP and has seen some 9,000 front line workers vaccinated at SPCC, with a total of more than 13,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date.

Vaccination Centres