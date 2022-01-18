Plant based extravaganza

Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur is welcoming the Lunar New Year with a healthy, plant-based buffet spread this Chinese New Year. As the hotel ushers in the Year of The Tiger, it is also the best time during this post-pandemic to adopt a plant-based diet into one’s daily life.

Savour from over 30 plant-based dishes, ranging from the healthy salad bar, appetisers, prosperity Yee Sang stall, selections of hot dishes, noodles counter, as well as the dessert station with traditional Chinese sweets. The Prosperous Buffet is priced at RM78 nett per adult and RM48 nett per child, from 7pm to 10pm. It includes one glass of Chinese New Year Mocktail and vegetarian Yee Sang.

It is priced from RM58 nett (medium) and RM88 nett (large), available from 17 January to 15 February 2022. Being the first vegetarian restaurant within a major hotel in Malaysia, the hotel will also present an array of local and international favourites and fusion-style vegetarian dishes during its Chinese New Year Eve Buffet Dinner, The Prosperous Buffet.

On Chinese New Year Day, The Rawring Brunch is priced at RM68 nett per adult and RM38 nett per child, from 12pm to 3pm. It includes one glass of Chinese New Year Mocktail and vegetarian Yee Sang.

As the Year of The Tiger represents strength and courage, Berjaya Times Square Hotel invited the media and influencers to a Chinese New Year Food Review, held at the Club Lounge.

Decorated with appealing Lunar New Year vibes, a variety of Yee Sang along with a plant-based buffet were served with a special healthy Chinese beverage of winter melon with red dates broth.

All attendees also received warm hospitality from the Hotel Manager, Ms May Cheong with Ang Pau packets consisting of special hotel treats.

This special Ang Pau packet will be also be given out to the first 100 diners during The Prosperous Buffet. “Let’s make this Chinese New Year more meaningful by slowly adapting to a healthier, greener diet while appreciating all living creatures. This is also a good time for us to reunite and appreciate everyone in our lives”, said Ms May Cheong.

Embracing a meatless diet is one of the ways we can help save the Earth from the depreciation of natural resources. Let’s make some changes starting with one of the simplest ways this Lunar New Year. Let the Year of Tiger be a courageous year for everyone to adapt to this new lifestyle.

For more information on Chinese New Year dining promotions, visit https://www.berjayahotel.com/kualalumpur/offers/CNY-Festive-Feast.html, contact 018-2117 399 or email bth.rsvn@berjayahotel.com.