Players’ Paradise at 7-Eleven

Sony PlayStation gamers rejoice! A jaw-dropping exclusive deal has hit 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

From now until 31 October 2021, a 7-Eleven cash voucher worth RM10 will be awarded with any purchase of PlayStation Store RM100 gift card; whereas a RM25 cash voucher will be awarded with any purchase of the RM250 gift card.

The RM10 and RM25 cash vouchers will be automatically generated and printed at the bottom of the receipt upon purchase of the eligible PlayStation



Store gift cards. The vouchers can then be used to purchase all items at 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Chin Hor Wai, said: “At 7-Eleven, we know what our customers want and we do all we can to make it available where they are. Through this exclusive promotion, our loyal customers gain access to games, memberships and other exciting things in the PlayStation Store while being rewarded with cash vouchers to shop in our stores,” added Chin.

For more information on this limited-time-only promotion, kindly visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7-Eleven Malaysia’s official social media pages at 7ElevenMalaysia.