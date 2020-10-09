Pledge to save the planet first

Nestlé has ambitious plans for the near future, and it is seriously doing all it can to make sure its dreams become a reality.
In 2011, Nestlé kicked off the pioneering Kinabatangan Rileaf Project, where the company, together with its partners, helped plant one million trees in Sabah.
Now, Nestlé has turned its focus towards Peninsular Malaysia, and announced its commitment to plant three million trees over the next three years through Project RELeaf, a reforestation initiative in Malaysia contributing to the company’s global pledge to achieve Zero Net Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050.
On Sept 21 during a launch in Taman Rimba Putrajaya, Nestlé Malaysia announced that it will plant three million trees across the Kinabatangan Wetlands and Merisuli Forest Restoration areas in Sabah, as well as in forest reserves along the Central Forest Spine in Peninsular Malaysia.
Nestlé will collaborate with the Malaysian Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Forestry Department Peninsular Malaysia, the Sabah Forestry Department, Malaysian Nature Society, the Tropical Rainforest Conservation and the Research Center, Kinabatangan Orangutan Conservation Project, palm growers, as well as local communities and entrepreneurs for communitybased seedling production and tree-planting operations.
The launch of Project RELeaf was officiated by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Dato’ Dr. Shamsul Anuar Hj Nasarah, and Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad chief executive officer Juan Aranols.
Project RELeaf is the next evolution of the Kinabatangan Rileaf Project which was a partnership with Yayasan Sime Darby and the Sabah Forestry Department. As of September 2020, one million trees have been planted across more than 2,700 hectares of degraded forest.
During an interview with theSun, Aranols said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has not disrupted their plans.
“We were able to conclude planting our first one million trees, which we started almost 10 years ago,” he said.
This is despite some small delays to the project, including having to stop when the Movement Control Order was declared.
He added that the pandemic only reinforces the needs to double down and protect the environment.
When asked why Project RELeaf is slated to take place over three years compared to the Kinabatangan Rileaf Project which took almost ten years, Aranols said:
“We started at a certain scale, with a certain level of resources. One million trees is not easy to achieve, it has taken a great deal of effort. But the gravity of climate change is becoming more evident.
That is why a number of companies have come to the forefront and are scaling up their commitment.
“Nestlé overall, has an ambition to contribute to a greener future, to preserve as much of the landscape and ecosystem as possible for the next generation. We are committed to using our supply chains to do just that. Even in our operations we are constantly working to reduce our greenhouse emissions, and we are working to reduce the use of plastic.
We are also working to establish recycling, and create value out of waste.”
He said both projects may seem different, one on reducing plastic and one on climate change, but they are part of Nestlé’s holistic measure to save the environment.
For example, Nestlé recently opted to replace plastic straws on its packaging with paper straws.
“Whenever we can take one step forward we do it,” said Aranols. “We also try to educate our consumers about change. When children know about the effects on the environment when you throw away all those millions of plastic straws, children will be willing to make that change.”
Nestlé also teaches students what happens to their UHT packets. When they go into the recycling bins, the packets end up as roofing tiles.
“When children learn this, and they then go home and see mum or dad not recycling, they will tell them that they should. So I think we should all educate the new generation, or change will not really come.”
If he could describe himself as a tree, what tree would he be? “I would be a banyan tree. I want to be able to provide a good shade for everyone to enjoy.”