Pledge to save the planet first

Nestlé has ambitious plans for the near future, and it is seriously doing all it can to make sure its dreams become a reality. In 2011, Nestlé kicked off the pioneering Kinabatangan Rileaf Project, where the company, together with its partners, helped plant one million trees in Sabah.

Now, Nestlé has turned its focus towards Peninsular Malaysia, and announced its commitment to plant three million trees over the next three years through Project RELeaf, a reforestation initiative in Malaysia contributing to the company’s global pledge to achieve Zero Net Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050. On Sept 21 during a launch in Taman Rimba Putrajaya, Nestlé Malaysia announced that it will plant three million trees across the Kinabatangan Wetlands and Merisuli Forest Restoration areas in Sabah, as well as in forest reserves along the Central Forest Spine in Peninsular Malaysia.

Nestlé will collaborate with the Malaysian Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Forestry Department Peninsular Malaysia, the Sabah Forestry Department, Malaysian Nature Society, the Tropical Rainforest Conservation and the Research Center, Kinabatangan Orangutan Conservation Project, palm growers, as well as local communities and entrepreneurs for communitybased seedling production and tree-planting operations.

The launch of Project RELeaf was officiated by Shamsul (left) and Aranols - Ashraf Shamsul/ theSun

The launch of Project RELeaf was officiated by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Dato’ Dr. Shamsul Anuar Hj Nasarah, and Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad chief executive officer Juan Aranols. Project RELeaf is the next evolution of the Kinabatangan Rileaf Project which was a partnership with Yayasan Sime Darby and the Sabah Forestry Department. As of September 2020, one million trees have been planted across more than 2,700 hectares of degraded forest. During an interview with theSun, Aranols said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has not disrupted their plans. “We were able to conclude planting our first one million trees, which we started almost 10 years ago,” he said. This is despite some small delays to the project, including having to stop when the Movement Control Order was declared. He added that the pandemic only reinforces the needs to double down and protect the environment.

Aranols said Nestle pledges to achieve Zero Net Greenhouse Gas Emission by 2050- Ashraf Shamsul/ theSun

