Popular Moonbug Kids channel debuts on Astro

Young Astro viewers can enjoy more kids favourites including popular shows like CoComelon, Little Baby Bum, Blippi, ARPO, and more, on the new channel Moonbug Kids via TV (Ch 618), Astro GO and On Demand from 1 February 2022.

All customers can also enjoy a preview of the channel on TV (Ch 620) from now until 31 January 2022.

Agnes Rozario, Director of Content, Astro, said, “Astro is delighted to offer our customers new channel Moonbug Kids, especially for parents and young kids to enjoy the best child-friendly entertainment. Families who value a high-quality and safe family viewing experience can look forward to current popular series like CoComelon, Blippi,

Little Baby Bum and more, which will join our extensive line-up of kids favourites on the big screens and across devices via Astro GO.”

In line with the refreshed content lineup, Moonbug Kids (Ch 618) will replace BabyTV from 1 February 2022 and will be available to customers on the new Astro Kids Packs, along with TA-DAA! (Ch 612), Cartoon Network (Ch 615), Nickelodeon (Ch 616), Nick Jr. (Ch 617) and Boomerang (Ch 619).