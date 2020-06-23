Popular series Money Heist is getting a Korean remake

Netflix’s most popular foreign drama at the moment, Money Heist, is reportedly getting a Korean remake.

According to a report by Ilgan Sports, BH Entertainment and its production agency ZIUM Content has plans for the remake and are currently in talks with Netflix.

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel (The House of Papers in Spanish) is a Spanish drama with some clever plots and amazing character arcs. The drama has been airing since 2017 and tells the story of a man, known only as the Professor, who recruits 8 ordinary people to help him carry out a heist of the Royal Mint of Spain.

Ever since it was added on Netflix, the show has become one of Netflix’s most-watched dramas and the third most popular show on IMDB. It’s even the top 10 show in South Korea.

Netizens were visibly excited and have even begun listing their Korean dream cast as follows:

The Professor – Jo Jin Woong

Tokyo – Bae Doo Na

Berlin – Cha Seung Won

Nairobi – Jin Seo Yeon

Rio – Lee Hyun Woo

Denver – Ryu Jun Yeol

Moscow – Go Chang Suk

Helsinki – Ma Dong Seok

Oslo – Kim Dae Myung

Lisbon – Kim Hye Soo

Angel Rubio – Jo Jae Yoon

Arturo – Kim Eui Sung

Monica – Jung Ryeo Won

Prieto – Lee Kyung Young

If you haven’t watch the series yet, Season 1 and 2 of Money Heist (broken into four parts) are available on Netflix. In the first season, the team robs the Royal Mint of Spain. In season two, their mettle is tested when they attempt to invade the building with the toughest security of all which is the Bank of Spain.

Fans who have finished watching both seasons can relive a bit of the magic by watching a documentary of the show titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, also on Netflix.