Powerful new features in Snapchat

For many years, the camera company Snap has referenced their long-term vision for their camera, augmented reality, and ‘computing overlaid on the world around us. This year’s Snap Partner Summit 2021 is the most comprehensive look at that future with a showcase of a dozen partnerships and partner-powered innovations that help people express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The new features are split into three key areas with the Snapchat camera in focus: Augmented Reality, Developers and Creators. Augmented Reality for Brands and Partners





More than 170 million Snapchatters use Scan every month and Snap is now adding Scan to everyone’s home camera screen. Scan matches what you see through the camera with relevant AR experiences. Scan now comes with a new feature called Screenshop which allows users to scan a friend’s outfit or their own saved photos to help shop for similar looks with recommendations from hundreds of brands. The Screenshop feature also allows users to try-on clothes and accessories such as watches before deciding to make the purchase. The new 3D Body Mesh and Cloth Simulation allow brands to share their products to consumers anywhere. The new ‘voice-enabled commands’ let users to go hands-free and verbally control the AR Lenses with over 40 commands such as ‘Next’ and ‘Take a Snap.’

Verbally control the AR Lenses while trying on clothes and accessories



The new ‘gesture-enabled controls’ allow users to physically signal Lenses to take an action such as showing you a different item or pattern available. Snap’s recent ‘wrist-tracking technology’ kicks off AR try-on for watches and jewellery while its ‘True Size’ technology enable accurate sizing for eyewear and sunglasses. These features combined soon allow brands to seamlessly build AR Shopping Lenses by simply uploading their product catalogues and 3D product assets.

Connected Lenses allow users to build projects together

Another new feature is Connected Lenses which will let friends interact with each other through Lenses wherever they are for the first time. With Connected Lenses, friends can do activities together such as building a Lego kit. Snap’s AR creator ecosystem is booming with over 200,000 Lens Creators around the world. Creators around the globe get to be extra creative with Snap’s updated Lens Studio. The free desktop software has added 3D Body Mesh, Cloth Simulation, and a Visual Effects Editor that make AR look and move more realistically. Developers Snapchat is an increasingly indispensable platform for developers. Snap’s developer platform lets partners leverage Snap’s technology around Login, Stories, Bitmoji, the Snapchat Camera, Minis and Games to enhance their products, extend their reach, and grow their businesses. Snap Map helps Snachatters connect to their closest friends, find familiar places and discover new ones, and explore local AR experiences through markers on the map. With the new feature Map Layers, users can find specialized experiences from select partners and Snap. The Infatuation’s Layer overlays Infatuation-approved restaurants, and the Ticketmaster Layer lets users purchase tickets to shows and concerts.

Bitmoji X Unity Games

The new Sticker Kit brings 34+ million Bitmoji, Stickers, and GIFs right into the app. Bitmoji’s partnership with Unity allow game developers to bring their Bitmoji into their mobile, PC and console games right through the Unity platform too.

Bumble Camera

Bumble Sticker Kit

Snapchat is also bringing technology and fun of Snapchat camera to the Bumble app. Bumble matches can now send video notes with Snapchat AR to make their “getting-to-know-you” chats more engaging. Creators

Edit your videos on the fly with Story Studio

Creators use Snapchat to grow their audience, build their business and entertain the community. Creators can now edit their content on the fly using Story Studio. Story Studio is a new standalone app which brings a suite of intuitive, powerful editing tools to make professional content for mobile. Creators can search for trending content across Snapchat’s Sounds, #Topics, and Lenses, and share videos right to Snapchat or anywhere else. Creators can now upload their videos into Spotlight directly from Chrome or Safari too, even in high-definition 4k video resolution. Introducing Spotlight on the web also let those without Snapchat accounts see the best of what’s happening at: Snapchat.com/Spotlight

Gifts can be purchased using Snapchat Tokens

Subscribers can show official Snap Stars their appreciation and kickstart conversations by sending Gifts. Snap Stars earn a share of the revenue from Gifts, which are received through Story Replies and purchased in Snapchat Tokens. Inclusive Camera

Snap’s camera is one of the most widely used in the world and the company has recently made strides to make the camera more inclusive for darker skin tones. Snap is working with several noted directors of photography from the film industry to learn techniques they use to best capture people with darker skin tones accurately. Introducing the new generation of Spectacles