$!Pride of the nation

THE Chinese Zodiac dates back to the Qin Dynasty over 2,000 years ago and is rooted in a system of zoolatry (or animal worship). According to legend, the Jade Emperor challenged all animals in the Kingdom to a “Great Race.” The prize would be becoming the Emperor’s favoured one. Despite his confidence, the Tiger got third place, behind the wily Rat and hardworking Ox. The words competitive, courageous and ambitious come to mind when speaking about the majestic Tiger. This year, Kwai Chai Hong has installed some art pieces inspired by the glorious Malayan tiger. The iconic symbol of national pride, these tigers are under serious threat of extinction. The art installation themed Live Wild & Prosper is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of saving the Malayan tigers. In collaboration with two passionate local artists, Kwai Chai Hong hopes to build a meaningful connection between the artwork and humankind. Artist Alice Chang of Lai Lai Art Studio created an impressive sculpture named the Malayan Tiger Family, where a pair of parent tigers are looking after their cub. We can relate to the themes of love, hope, nurturement, protection and support portrayed here. Strength and power is synonymous with the feline creatures but they would be at risk without care and respect, the same way human life would be. In support of WWF-Malaysia’s WWF-Malaysia’s conservation efforts, 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the sculpture will be donated to help save the Malayan tiger.

Meanwhile, artist and music DJ Odd has his rendition of avant-garde Stretch Fabric and traditional Chinese papercut hanging along the iconic Kwai Chai Hong lane. Named Stretch Out, the installation fused new and old techniques which encapsulate the essence of the modern Chinese community. The symmetry in traditional paper cutting reflects a mirror effect, which is seen in the positive change that comes about from conservation efforts of the Malayan tiger. The stretched fabric represents resilience while each anchor point represents the connections that sends a message of inclusivity at Kwai Chai Hong – a place where everyone is encouraged to share, learn, celebrate Chinese culture, and participate in a noble cause. Zeen Chang, managing partner of Bai Chuan Management which revived and maintains Kwai Chai Hong, said: “Chinese New Year is a big deal in Chinese culture as it symbolises the closing of the old year and welcomes in luck and prosperity to the new one. “For the Year of the Tiger, my team and I wanted to do something special and meaningful, not just for the community around us but also the larger ecosystem which we live in. “It’s devastating for the Malayan tiger to be on the brink of extinction, and we want to do our part, to influence and educate the public through art. We are fortunate to have met such wonderful artists who share the same passion as us. There is no effort too small and no help too little, we urge everyone to be a part of that change with us.”