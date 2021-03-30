Pringles’ Mr P sports a new look and is ready to mingle

Mr P, the much-loved moustachioed mascot of Pringles has quite a glow up after 20 years! While he didn’t cut his bangs or grow a beard, the iconic Mr P has gone into a bald new direction.

The new Mr P now sports less hair and more style. His brows are now out and proud over twinkling eyes, and are more expressive than ever. His signature moustache is sleeker and more dynamic, with his bowtie as crisp as ever. With this new, dapper look, Mr P is Pringle and ready to mingle. Wink wink!

Swipe to see more looks!





The best part is, the iconic pop and crunch which makes the Pringles snacking experience unique hasn’t changed. The same inventive flavours that we all know and love still taste the same way we remember, just in a brand-new can with bold colours and a cleaner design.

Bose Sanjib, Marketing Director of Kellogg’s South East Asia

“We spent the last two years experimenting with Mr P’s style, Pringles has created this fresh, bold and modern look that is anything but subtle,” said Bose Sanjib, Marketing Director of Kellogg’s South East Asia.

Pringles On-The-Go Pack 36g and Sharing Packs 147g and 104g