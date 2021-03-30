Pringles’ Mr P sports a new look and is ready to mingle

Mr P, the much-loved moustachioed mascot of Pringles has quite a glow up after 20 years! While he didn’t cut his bangs or grow a beard, the iconic Mr P has gone into a bald new direction.
The new Mr P now sports less hair and more style. His brows are now out and proud over twinkling eyes, and are more expressive than ever.
His signature moustache is sleeker and more dynamic, with his bowtie as crisp as ever. With this new, dapper look, Mr P is Pringle and ready to mingle. Wink wink!
The best part is, the iconic pop and crunch which makes the Pringles snacking experience unique hasn’t changed.
The same inventive flavours that we all know and love still taste the same way we remember, just in a brand-new can with bold colours and a cleaner design.
“We spent the last two years experimenting with Mr P’s style, Pringles has created this fresh, bold and modern look that is anything but subtle,” said Bose Sanjib, Marketing Director of Kellogg’s South East Asia.
The new Pringles look will begin to make its way across all shelves and online in Original, Sour Cream & Onion, Hot & Spicy, Cheesy Cheese and many more mind popping flavours in 147g and 104g Sharing Packs and 36g On-The-Go Packs.
For more info, follow Pringles Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram