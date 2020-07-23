Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt premieres in August

What if there’s a pill that can give you superpowers? That has been a question asked over and over ever since we were children.

In the upcoming film Project Power, rumours of a mysterious new pill begin to circulate on the streets of New Orleans.

This magical pill generated intense buzz because it grants people superpowers that are unique to the individual. The problem? Nobody knows what their powers are until they take the pill.

While some will develop bulletproof skin, invisibility and super strength, some aren’t that fortunate and develop a deadlier reaction.