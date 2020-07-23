Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt premieres in August

What if there’s a pill that can give you superpowers? That has been a question asked over and over ever since we were children.
In the upcoming film Project Power, rumours of a mysterious new pill begin to circulate on the streets of New Orleans.
This magical pill generated intense buzz because it grants people superpowers that are unique to the individual. The problem? Nobody knows what their powers are until they take the pill.
While some will develop bulletproof skin, invisibility and super strength, some aren’t that fortunate and develop a deadlier reaction.
When the pill escalates the crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams up with teenage dealer (played by Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fuelled by a secret vendetta (played by Jamie Foxx).
Together, they will fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.
Rounding up the cast are Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker (MGK), Allen Maldonado, with Amy Landecker, and Courtney B. Vance.
Project Power directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and written by Mattson Tomlin, premieres on Netflix on 14 August 2020.
While waiting, check out the music anthem featured in the trailer titled Rise Up by Mark Victor & Dubkiller below.