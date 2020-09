The “Making Flu Prevention My New Normal” campaign by Immunise4Life calls for Malaysians to protect themselves and support flu prevention by taking steps to prevent from the flu.

“We often underestimate how severe the flu can be. Many people brush it off as something trivial but a person infected by the flu can suffer from pneumonia, multi-organ failure and even die from complications,” explained Professor Datuk Dr Zulkifli Ismail, Technical Committee Chairman of the Immunise4Life (IFL) programme.

“This is why prevention is very important. These steps must become part of our new normal: wash your hands with soap and water regularly, avoid touching your face, mouth and nose, avoid people who are coughing or sneezing and most importantly, get vaccinated against the flu every year.”

Dr Zulkifli also urges Malaysians to support the cause and take action by visiting the campaign website. At www.actoflove.ifl.my , Malaysians can show support for the cause by clicking on the button ‘Say YES to flu prevention.’

The special online show premiering on Thursday, 10 September at 9pm aims to bring more Malaysians together in an effort to raise awareness of flu as a serious disease that can have severe consequences.