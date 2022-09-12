$!Protecting the environment

MagnumCares held a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Tree Planting campaign involving more than 80 Magnum employees with a commitment to improving environmental conservation efforts. Magnum empowers its employees through Volunteerism as a responsible corporation. As a responsible corporate company, Magnum has been advocating the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices with our staff participating in various programs to better serve the community.

This CSR activity, led by Mr Krian Upatkoon, Executive Director of Magnum 4D Berhad and Datuk Chan Chee Fai, Magnum Group Chief Commercial Officer, was made successful by the active participation of Magnum employees who had planted more than 200 plant seedlings along the borders of the 12-hectare public park at Pantai Eco Park, Kuala Lumpur.

Datuk Chan added, “To ensure the success of this CSR program, MagnumCares will collaborate with Malaysia Nature Society (MNS) to monitor the trees’ growth and survival over the years. This is our first of many collaborations with MNS, an NGO that has pioneered in making a difference through habitat conservation and environmental education since 1940.”

The issues of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide emission are becoming increasingly severe in recent years. Planting trees will help Mother Earth to mitigate such negative impacts and aid our environmental sustainability.

“We hope this initiative will bring in other NGO partners to protect our environmental heritage for the generations to come. We are proud to say that with our employees’ participation, we have helped to revitalize the park’s surroundings with greenery.”

“MagnumCares aims to plant up to 600 trees at the same place by the end of 2022, in hopes of conserving the planet through planting more trees for a better environment. We are glad to contribute to the national tree-planting campaign and we look forward to future initiatives supporting the cause,” he said.

Magnum Group’s CSR wishes to further advocate the concept of environmental conservation, which will inspire various socio-economic development opportunities such as networking and educational activities for the betterment of our society and the environment. It is also part of Magnum’s commitment to enabling social sustainability projects in supporting our cause to give back to the community.