Protection assured under Safer Schools campaign

Carlsberg Malaysia pledges RM1.6m create worry-free learning environments in anticipation of classes resuming

IN THE shared fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Carlsberg Malaysia has pledged RM1.6 million for the second consecutive year via its ‘Safer Schools’ campaign to provide a safer learning environment as students and teachers resume physical classes in October. This year’s campaign comes on the heels of the announcement by the Ministry of Education that physical classes will resume on Oct 3, with a priority for students’ safety on school grounds. Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said: “At Carlsberg Malaysia, we stand fast on our purpose of Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow for the communities we operate in. While Malaysia has had excellent progress for vaccinations toward herd immunity, there is still a high degree of hesitance and uncertainty amongst parents and teachers for the resumption of physical classes.

“Our Safer Schools campaign aims to alleviate these fears and mitigate infection risks with our contribution that complements strict health and safety procedures in our joint efforts with educators, parents, and the Ministries of Education and Health against Covid-19 for safer learning environments.” In response to the ministry’s focus for the safe reopening of schools, Carlsberg Malaysia is upgrading its contribution this year with ISRAK Solution’s contact-free, facial-recognition infrared thermometers to help schools digitalise attendance for contact tracing and efficiently monitor students’ temperatures upon arrival. The brewer is also partnering with WonderKlean to provide full disinfection services for schools with reported Covid-19 positive cases within 48 hours.

In total, Carlsberg Malaysia’s RM1.6 million commitment covers a contribution of 622 facial-recognition infrared thermometers and disinfection services for up to 100 schools.

In addition to contributions in-kind, this year’s campaign will be launched with a catchy Safer Schools song with lyrics in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mandarin Chinese and Tamil performed by local artistes and social media influencers Elica Paujin, Han Xiao Aii, and Rabbit Mac. The video features simple dance moves easily learnt and taught by teachers and parents of school-going children to inject a degree of fun and interactivity to the teaching of personal hygiene and protection measures against Covid-19. Carlsberg Malaysia corporate affairs director Pearl Lai explained: “Prolonged school closures have impacted schoolchildren’s learning, health and well-being with Unicef estimating a staggering in-class learning loss of 1.8 trillion hours since the global pandemic began. Our donation, coupled with the creation of this song with music video, aims to address both the calls for classes to resume and the inevitable anxiety by focusing on the positive measures we all can take in our shared fight against the pandemic.”