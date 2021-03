Just in time to relieve us from the hot days in Malaysia, Somersby, Malaysia’s best-selling cider brand continues to innovate and excite taste buds of cider lovers with the debut of Somersby Watermelon Cider, a wonderful tropical twist filled with refreshing optimism! A tropical mélange of fresh watermelon, crisp red apple and fruity strawberry, this refreshing thirst quencher is available in 330ml bottles and 320ml cans at off-trade outlets nationwide and e-commerce sites from March onwards.

“Somersby continues to thrive among cider lovers for its quality ingredients, natural taste and refreshing ciders. Inspired by the popularity of watermelon as a thirst quencher tropical fruit frequently enjoyed by Malaysians, we launched Somersby Watermelon cider adding to our existing variants of Apple, Blackberry Elderflower Lime and Sparkling Rosé. Our constant strive for innovation gives Somersby the edge in flavours and appeals to consumers who are optimistic, and love seeking out new experiences,” said Caroline Moreau, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia. A fun twist on the classic apple-based original, the 4.5% ABV Somersby Watermelon Cider is best served chilled over ice, and is an easy-to-drink alcoholic beverage that can be savoured on its own or as a complement to food. Where can I try this drink?

Be one of the first few in Malaysia to savour Somersby Watermelon cider as Somersby offers FREE bottles redeemable at MyNews and 7-Eleven stores in Peninsular Malaysia. Simply visit Somersby Malaysia website from 22 March to 15 April on your mobile phone, and you are steps away to tasting a complimentary bottle of refreshing Somersby Watermelon cider goodness! Go home with these cute Somersby Watermelon goodies!

Consumers get a chance to redeem a Somersby Watermelon cushion, a 21-inch colour-changing Somerby Umbrella that also makes a convertible recyclable bag, and a chance to win an iPhone 12. Isn’t That Wonderful? Consumers who purchase RM60 worth of Somersby products at participating supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenient stores, and e-commerce sites can also get a FREE Somersby Watermelon cushion, while stocks last. Gear up for rain or shine and take home a Somersby Umbrella when you purchase RM100 worth of Somersby products. And, be in the running to win an iPhone 12 for any single purchase of Somersby and submit your receipts via www.somersbymalaysia.com.