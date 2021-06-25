Quick and easy cleaning hacks for your home

Clean window tracks easily with a modified sponge
Window tracks can be tricky to clean due to the different widths of the tracks. For a quick clean, you just need to make your own personalized cleaning sponge. First, get a big sponge and line it up with the window track. Mark the lines or rails on the sponge. Next, cut where you’ve marked but don’t go all the way through. With that done, you can now slide the sponge along the window tracks easily and accurately to mop up the grime.
Organize bathroom items beside your sink in a tray
The bathroom sink counter is usually narrow and can collect dust easily at corners. To make cleaning easier, organize items such as the soap dispenser, toothbrushes, toothpaste and mouthwash on a tray. This way, you can quickly wipe the counter without removing each item on it one by one. A tray also helps to collect water droplets from drying toothbrushes and can be drained or wiped down easily.
Pick up hairs easily with a modified broom
Hair strands clogging up the brush of the vacuum cleaner? This won’t be a worry any longer with this nifty hack which just requires a tiny modification. Stick a duct tape at the edge of your broom or wrap it in plastic and it’ll pick up dust and hairs without issues. To discard, just remove the tape or plastic and chuck it into the bin. Alternatively, you can also use double-sided sticky tape.
