Quick and easy cleaning hacks for your home

Window tracks can be tricky to clean due to the different widths of the tracks. For a quick clean, you just need to make your own personalized cleaning sponge. First, get a big sponge and line it up with the window track. Mark the lines or rails on the sponge. Next, cut where you’ve marked but don’t go all the way through. With that done, you can now slide the sponge along the window tracks easily and accurately to mop up the grime.

Organize bathroom items beside your sink in a tray