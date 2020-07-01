KUALA LUMPUR: Performing Qurban during Eid Al-Adha has just gotten simpler, with IKHLAS.

IKHLAS is now providing easy, hassle-free, and affordable Qurban services online through ikhlas.com/qurban. For international distribution, one part of a cow is priced at RM300 nett, a full cow (7 parts) at RM2,100 nett while each goat is priced at RM580 nett. For local distribution, one part of a cow is priced at RM750 nett and a full cow at RM5,250 nett.

Qurban refers to the act of sacrificing domestic animals such as cows or goats, and sharing the meat with family, friends as well as the poor and underprivileged on Eid al-Adha.

With IKHLAS, the Qurban will be distributed as meat packages to less fortunate individuals and families in over 35 countries - Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Sudan, Morocco, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Chad, Mali, Somalia, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Nepal, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Pakistan.

Ikhlas Kamarudin, Head of IKHLAS said, “IKHLAS was founded with the vision to help Muslims around the globe practise their faith more conveniently. We are proud to introduce our new ‘Qurban with IKHLAS’ product which will enable any Muslim to easily fulfil their obligations and make the upcoming Eid Al-Adha a blissful day of giving and sharing.”

“Muslims slaughter an animal – a goat, sheep, cow, bull or camel on this annual festival that stems from the story of the Prophet Abraham. The meat is then distributed in equal parts to the poor, to relatives, and consumed by the family themselves. The centuries-old festival is steeped in tradition, and we want to provide a more accessible way for muslims to perform their Qurban conveniently. Team IKHLAS will then work with our partners across 35 countries, to distribute the meat to the communities who are in need, enabling them to celebrate a more meaningful Eid Al-Adha.”

Each Qurban booked through ikhlas.com/qurban will also be awarded BIG Points (earn 1 BIG Point for every RM1 spent) and also a portion of the proceeds will be channeled to the ‘Give With Ikhlas’ donation drive to further help those who are in need.

Each participant will also receive an official Qurban certificate indicating the exact location of the meat distribution. Participants can book their Qurban from now until 30th July 2020. For more info, please email sales@ikhlas.com.

Alongside IKHLAS are local celebrities and entrepreneurs, Datuk Rosyam Nor and Dato’ Fizz Fairuz to widen its reach and further boost the ‘Qurban With Ikhlas’ initiative via their social media platforms.

IKHLAS is a brand new line of business under AirAsia.com that mainly caters to Muslim communities around the world by providing unparalleled access to faith-based practices. This includes religious obligations such as Umrah, Qurban and Shariah-compliant lifestyle choices.

For further details, updates on donation drives and upcoming initiatives, please visit the website at ikhlas.com, or through social media ikhlasdotcom Instagram and ikhlasdotcom Facebook pages.