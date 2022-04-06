Raising them right

THE sacred month of Ramadan is a significant time for introspection and to develop positive emotional growth in all areas of our relationships. In conjunction with this meaningful season, Enfagrow A+ today launched their campaign called Segelas Kebaikan, Sepenuh Harapan. This campaign aims to encourage open dialogue between parents and to guide them on raising children that are well-rounded, not just focusing on the importance of academic grades but also being grounded in moral values.

“It is extra meaningful for us to launch the Enfagrow A+ Segelas Kebaikan, Sepenuh Harapan campaign this Ramadan as we want to be alongside this journey with parents in nurturing positive values and strengthening relationships with their children. At Enfagrow A+, we strive to be a strong pillar of support to parents in their parenthood journey. Together, we aim to lay the building blocks for a well-rounded development that emphasises the importance of both mental intelligence (IQ) and emotional intelligence (EQ),” said Tiffany Tang, Marketing Director of Mead Johnson Nutrition for Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

As parents continuously look for ways to impart values to their children, Ramadan is an opportune time for them to model the right example and instil good values in their young, whether through fasting together, bonding over iftar or giving back to the community, Nur Fazura, a celebrity mother who was present at the event shared: “Every year I look forward to Ramadan and even more so now with my daughter Nur Fatima.

“This special month not only brings a sense of togetherness and family bonding but also emphasises the strengthening of values. As my little one grows up, I hope that she will develop a strong moral compass and possess the ability to make good decisions and deal with difficult situations in the future. Enfagrow A+ has been my trusted go-to in ensuring that Nur Fatima gets the right foundation with key nutrients such as Milk Fat Globule Membrane (MFGM) and expert-recommended amount of DHA which gives her a head start in achieving IQ and EQ milestones for a successful future.”

Imparting values at a young age is no easy task, and it begins with providing a good start to a child’s development. The key to raising a well-rounded child is in developing both their IQ and EQ (such as social-emotional skills) through parental nurturance and nutrition. IQ is the cognitive skills that contribute academically whereas EQ is the ability to identify, assess and regulate the emotions oneself. A child with a healthy balance of IQ and EQ skills has better capabilities in comprehension and self-awareness as well as the memory to quickly learn, understand and retain information that is given.

Just as a high IQ can predict top test scores, a high EQ can predict success in social and emotional situations. Research has shown that intentionally nurturing EQ is critical as it is a key predictor of future success in relationships, health, and quality of life. Interestingly it is found that EQ matters twice as much as IQ, with 67% of the abilities necessary for superior performance among leaders. In the spirit of Ramadan, the Segelas Kebaikan, Sepenuh Harapan campaign also introduces a nationwide contest to raise funds for Dana Sepenuh Harapan.

With this charity fund, Enfagrow A+ aims to support and uplift the lives of underprivileged children and to help parents fulfil their child’s dreams by winning up to RM100,000 in prizes.

All funds raised will be donated to Rumah Amal Cahaya Kasih Bestari and Rumah Titian Kaseh as a show of support for these charity homes’ compassion and kindness in caring for less fortunate children.

To participate in this contest and contribute to the charity fund, every RM45 minimum spend of Enfagrow A+ will entitle you to one (1) contest entry. Submit your participation and answer a simple question via WhatsApp and RM2 will be donated to these charity homes. With every entry, RM100,000 worth of prizes awaits parents to bring their child’s dream to life!

For more details, visit Enfagrow Malaysia’s website and Facebook page.