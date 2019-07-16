Ready, set, vroom ...

Pump up or purchase Shell fuel for a minimum of RM30 in a single receipt at any Shell station and you can get scale replicas of Ferrari cars of every decade since the 1950’s until 2018, for only RM15.90. This amazing promotion will run from July 1 until Sept 8, 2019.

Ferrari fans and collectors will be happy to know that Shell Malaysia is back with its limited-edition Ferrari cars collectible campaign offering eight Ferrari scale models. Two models will be exclusively available every two weeks at Shell stations, nationwide, until the promotion ends.

In the first two weeks of the campaign, beginning July 1, two models the Ferrari 488 Spider (2010 decade) and Ferrari Daytona (Ferrari 365 GTB4 - 1970’s) were released. Subsequently, two Ferrari models will be released, every fortnight.

The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (1950’s) and Ferrari 430 Scuderia (2000’s) will be released from July 14; the Ferrari 250 GTO (the 1960’s) and Ferrari GTO (the 1980’s) will be released from July 28; finally the Ferrari F50 (1990’s) and Ferrari Formula 1 - Ferrari SF71H (2018) will be released from Aug 12 - all while stock last.

To complete the collection, get a limited-edition Shell hauler truck, painted in the signature Ferrari red, for free by purchasing Shell Helix Ultra 4L. Otherwise, the truck can be purchased at RM99.90. The truck has been specially designed to display the Ferrari car collectibles.

Shell Malaysia’s managing director, Shairan Huzani Husain, revealed at the launch event at Sunway Pyramid, that the eight cars chosen for this year’s collection, signifies the different decades in the Ferrari history. Each has a distinctive design and is known for its signature “personalities”.

“Our customers have always been the heart of our business and we are always looking for ways to make their life’s journey better,” Shairan said.

“Unveiling this limited-edition Ferrari car collectibles with eight models is our way of recognising our customer’s passion to collect and play. As they fuel up at Shell, we want them to leave our stations a little happier, by giving them the opportunity to create more memories with family and friends,” he added.

Shairan also informed that this exclusive Ferrari collection campaign marks the return of Shell’s collectible campaign. It also celebrates the long-standing technical partnership Shell has with Scuderia Ferrari where both companies are of one mind in its commitment and passion for performance.

“We are proud to say that the Shell V-Power race fuel used by Scuderia Ferrari contains 99% of the same type of compounds as Shell V-Power road fuels available to customers worldwide. With our proprietary Dynaflex technology, Shell’s high-quality fuels can help restore engine performance for a more powerful and efficient drive,” he stated.

Shell and Ferrari first started on a “marriage” way back in 1924, informed Shairan, when Shell was a technical partner with Enzo Ferrari. “I can say that our 80 year partnership is the best and most successful partnership in motorsports,” said Shairan during his speech.

To commemorate the launch, a combination of roadshows and pop-ups will be running at major malls for 10 weeks. Visitors get to experience the “Shell ShowVroom”, a gallery dedicated to the eight Ferrari models in the campaign. The gallery will showcase dioramas detailing the history and distinctive background plus information on the much-celebrated partnership between Shell and Ferrari.

At the launch event, a real Ferrari 488 Spider car welcomed guests at the entrance, while a giant Shell hauler truck made a spectacular prop and stage backdrop. On Shairan pulling the cord to sound the air-horn of a trailer, the body of the Shell hauler truck flipped opened to reveal the eight Ferrari collectible models and the campaign was launched. But another surprise was waiting behind the truck body parts, which opened to reveal the “Shell ShowVroom”.

From tasting chocolates, a brown one with a crunch and a yellow, representing the colour of Shell oils,in a texture that’s velvety smooth, like Shell fuel, to a three-part Shell game where Shairan and Shell’s national sales manager Zharin Zhafrael took part, along with the media, the launch event was not short of excitement. The games - “Friction Action”, “Dirt Invasion” and “Energy Race” - was very much thrilling as well as educational. Winners walked away with Shell hauler trucks.

There’s more to gain from Shell as customers will also receive a RM5 rebate when they spend a minimum of RM50 with their “Touch N Go” e-wallet. Additionally, receive a 5% cash back with a minimum of 3x accumulative spending worth RM150 via Maybank Debit Card. For more information on collectibles, visit https://www.shell.com.my