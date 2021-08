FOR the final part of our series on the gaming industry, we speak to members of Malaysia’s leading PUBG Mobile team SEM9.GANK, which were recently acquired by leading global digital goods and service platform for online games SEAGM in a landmark partnership with WULF Esports valued at RM2 million. SEAGM co-founder and CEO Tommy Chieng said that the partnership signalled SEAGM’s commitment towards developing and supporting the mobile gaming industry in Malaysia, which has been growing rapidly in recent years. The current SEM9.GANK team line-up consists of ManParang (In-Game Leader), Draxx (Fragger), Bravo (Rusher), Putra (Support) and the youngest member Wrydep (Stand-in Rusher). The team was first established in November 2018 by ManParang under the name Yoodo GANK, and teammate Draxx has been by his side since the start. As the core members of the team, they have built a solid reputation within the local esports community during their three years in competition. Experienced PUBG Mobile players Bravo and Putra joined the team earlier this year, having been recruited by ManParang after he noticed their skills during prior PUBG Mobile tournaments. Both players were journeymen in the local PUBG Mobile scene, on the lookout for a team which would allow them to realise their full potential. Putra, in particular, was known for changing teams with each season. Now, both are hoping to make SEM9.GANK their permanent home for the foreseeable future. Wrydep was recruited by ManParang after the latter was impressed by his performance during mini-league tournaments. At just 16 years old, Wrydep is poised to make his regional tournament debut. The team recently got third place at the PUBG Mobile XOX Unity League 2021 – Grand Final over the past weekend, and are currently taking part in PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MY/SG Season 4. As one of the shining stars in the local mobile gaming scene, SEM9.GANK is looking forward to the opportunity to prove themselves on the global stage. Despite all the pressures that have been placed on their shoulders, these fine young gentlemen are more than ready to handle the challenges, all in the name of promoting esports in Malaysia and beyond. theSun recently got the opportunity to speak to the team as they were preparing for the PMPL MY/SG Season 4 tournament (answers have been edited for length and clarity). Was there any negative feedback when you became a pro gamer? ManParang: “I think all parents find it difficult to support their kids going into esports because, first, it’s not that well-known, and secondly, because of all the negative vibes about it just being ‘playing games all the time’. Even for me, when I first started out, my mother didn’t really support me. “But after I began showing my potential, and proving that I could go far in the field – I won a tournament and got to travel to Thailand – both my parents began to support me. So I think the key thing is that you need to prove your skill and ability. “I think most parents are like that. Even for me, if I had a kid, I would feel hesitant about letting them join, because for a sport like this you need to be committed, and they would need to prove that they can go far before I would feel comfortable.”

ManParang, SEM9.GANK In-Game Leader. – WULF Esports

What are the most common misconceptions you have heard about esports? Bravo: “When I tell people I’m in esports they would say ‘It has no future’, ‘Why don’t you continue your studies?’, ‘Why don’t you get a job?’. That’s what they said then. And Alhamdulillah, they still say that now (laughs).” ManParang: “Until you show them your [expensive] car (laughs)!” What do you think of the PUBG community here in Malaysia? ManParang: “I think the fan community is great, they give solid support to the local players. The only thing is their numbers are smaller when compared to supporters of more mainstream sports. “Our audience mostly consists of students, and other young people. But there are also parents, who maybe started to follow it because their children were interested in it. “So to me, the community is great, and I hope that it will continue to grow, thanks to more exposure through mainstream media.”

Draxx, SEM9.GANK Fragger. – WULF Esports

How does it feel to represent Malaysia in international tournaments? Draxx: “For me, as one of the players, I feel excited and happy to show the other countries that Malaysia can ‘game’, and to show good sportsmanship and give a good fight. And at the same time, we can raise up the country’s name [in the international] scene, and make all Malaysians proud.” What are your personal goals as players? Putra: “To be the best player and to reach the global level!” ManParang: “As a competitive player, I really want to reach the Top Three on the global leaderboard. I’ve been at the global level twice, and both times I was at the bottom. So I really want to reach the Top Three, and then I can retire. And become rich (laughs).” Draxx: “My goal is the same as everyone, to be the global champion and then – that’s it. Everyone wants to be the champion, no one wants to be the loser. So yeah, I want to be the champion at the global finals. That’s my ultimate goal.” Bravo: “I want to be the global champion and become the best player in the world!” Wrydep: “I want to reach the global finals! Of course, first I will have to reach the Southeast Asian (SEA) level, but the global finals are my main goal.”

Wrydep, SEM9.GANK Rusher. – WULF Esports

We’re doing this interview on the eve of your participation in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MY/SG Season 4. How are your preparations? ManParang: “Well, we just finished in third place at the PUBG Mobile XOX Unity League 2021 – Grand Final, so I think that was our best preparation, because we learnt what were our weaknesses and what we need to improve before PMPL. Which is good. “We will try our best at PMPL MY/SG Season 4, and try to reach at least SEA, and hopefully reach the global finals soon, and reach our goals.” What other teams are you looking forward to seeing in action at PMPL MY/SG Season 4? Wrydep: “For me, I want to see NSEA.” Putra: “Team Secret.” Bravo: “I want to go up against Team 4Rivals.” ManParang: “And I want to see Team Yoodo Alliance. Because before this, we were under the Yoodo name. So ... they’re our rival now (laughs).”

Bravo, SEM9.GANK Rusher. – WULF Esports

How are you handling the pressure of being one of the top PUBG Mobile teams in the country? ManParang: “For myself and Draxx, we don’t feel the stress as much, although I’m not sure about the others. I think every player will have a time when they go through a mental block. “Prior to this, we had a coach (the late Agusalim ‘Hahagus’ Amran) who gave us a lot of mental support, who always helped us out. But he passed away recently because of Covid-19. So [right now] we don’t have anyone who can give that level of support. “But we do have an analyst named Soultannn, who is now taking over the responsibilities as our coach. Hopefully he can help us on the mental care front, which is the hardest thing to face.” What are your other hobbies outside of online games? Wrydep: “Nothing. My hobby is only playing games (laughs).” Putra: “You all know mine.” ManParang: “Playing Minecraft?” Putra: “Watching anime! What else?” Bravo: “For me, I like kickboxing, but now I can’t because of the MCO. We can’t do contact sports.” ManParang: “If I could, I want to go bowling. But I have no friends who want to join me. I can’t just play by myself.” Wrydep: “Why not?” ManParang: “No, it’s not fun going bowling by myself, I’ve been doing that since I was a student. It’s boring.”

Putra, SEM9.GANK Support. – WULF Esports