Record breaking feat continues to maintain the biggest Junior Squash event in Asia

THE ever popular REDtone KL International Junior squash championships will be back in action after a hiatus of two years. No thanks to the Covid-19 Pandemic which saw the biggest junior squash event in Asia.

Now that the situation is back to normal, the organizers and the title sponsor REDtone are happy to see the tourney picking up momentum and riding high as can be gauged from the number of entries received.

The 14th edition has received 821 entries surpassing the 800-mark barrier, just like the previous edition. Total entries for 2019 were 860.

However, the number of countries dwindled from 20 previously to 14 this time around. Wales are making their debut.The others comprise regulars from Singapore, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Eqypt, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia and hosts Malaysia.

The bulk of the participants come from Malaysia who will be represented by 664 players from all the states including the elite coming from SRAM Bukit Jalil Sports School. Selangor are highest with 176 players followed by Negri Sembilan (64) hosts Kuala Lumpur (55) and Penang (53).

Among the 157 foreigners, Singapore has the biggest number with 45 followed by Korea 32 and Hong Kong 28.

The tournament will be held at two different venues - National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil and Jalan Duta Squash Courts in Kuala Lumpur from Dec 6-11.