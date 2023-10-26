$!Rediscover Malaysia's culinary heritage with Ayam Brand pastes

MALAYSIANS have a strong affinity for authentic traditional cuisine, says Ayam Brand Malaysia. However, some segments of the population, including millennials, Gen Z and Alphas, may face challenges in preparing these heritage dishes, it adds.

To address this, Ayam Brand is dedicated to creating increasingly convenient culinary solutions. The purpose is to provide individuals with the opportunity to savor the genuine flavours of home they cherish, even if they lack extensive culinary experience.

“Through this strategic product extension within the brand, Ayam Brand committed to simplifying the cooking process and delivering delectable recipes that can be enjoyed with family,” says Ayam Brand Malaysia marketing manager Teoh Wei Ling.

She added that if one is celebrating something with family or friends, surprise and delight them with a heritage dishes such as chicken curry, sambal tumis, asam pedas or rendang.

“Simply reach for Ayam Brand Pastes that come in four variants: Ayam Brand Chicken Curry Paste, Ayam Brand Sambal Tumis Paste, Ayam Brand Asam Pedas Paste and Ayam Brand Rendang Paste. Guaranteed authentic tasting, and fool-proof as long as you follow the instructions on the pack and watch the stove,“ says Teoh.

A single 180gm Ayam Brand Paste pack, topped with 500gm to 600gm of protein of your choice, can be ready in 30 minutes or less and can generously feed five or six people. Ayam Brand assures consumers that its pastes are free from preservatives, added MSG and additives, and are certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim). Each pack retails for only RM5.

“Grab your Ayam Brand Pastes on your next grocery until Oct 31, in conjunction with ‘Ayam Brand’s Bonanza Beli & Menang’, which offers a total of RM100,000 in prizes.”

The prizes include five grand prizes of 20gm gold bars, seven first runner-up prizes of 10gm gold bars, nine second runner-up prizes of 5gm gold bars, 40 consolation prizes of RM500 Touch 'n Go credit, and 180 weekly prizes of RM100 Touch 'n Go credit.

“A minimum spend of RM20 on Ayam Brand and/or Ayam Brand’s “yumeat” products in a single receipt from participating retailers within Peninsular Malaysia is all you need to join. Head over to www.ayambrand.com.my/peraduanbonanza for the details,“ says Teoh.

In the meantime, find the super simple step-by-step instructions to make and serve authentic Malaysian favorites.