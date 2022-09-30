$!REDtone, a company that lives by its core values

ONE company that is putting its values into practice is REDtone Digital Bhd. Established in 1996, the company has a knack for attracting employees. And, it has a proven track record in retention too, with most managerial staff staying for 15 years or more.

Hence, it’s no surprise that REDtone is one of Malaysia’s most respected and leading home-grown providers of integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure services for organisations. It has a dedicated workforce of more than 350, half of whom are skilled staff such as engineers, research and development, technical and customer service personnel.

CEO Lau Bik Soon says at the heart of REDtone are its three core values – Learn and Innovate, Flexibility, and You Can Count On Me. Together, they illustrate the relationship it has built with employees and clients.

“Learn and Innovate means we cultivate growth and innovate mindsets. We invest in our employee’s career development and well-being. Each of them has to complete 40 hours of training, which makes up part of their key performance index (KPI).

“We fostered innovative thinking and creativity in our workplace. We created a ‘chill room’ with a garden theme that allows our employees to discuss new ideas in a more relaxed environment,” Lau says.