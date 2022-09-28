Reducing environmental impact through solar energy

Carbon neutrality solutions provider, NEFIN Group announced its partnership with global snacking giant, Mondelēz International (Malaysia) to install solar panels on the roof of its manufacturing plants in Shah Alam, Selangor and Prai, Pulau Pinang. Having pioneered several industrial rooftop solar systems for multinational companies across Asia Pacific, the partnership is set to accelerate Mondelēz’s sustainability efforts by reducing its environmental impact through renewable energy.

“These manufacturing plants in Shah Alam and Prai are NEFIN’s first two photovoltaic installation projects with Mondelēz International in Malaysia, after our first successful partnership with Mondelēz International (Thailand) in Lad Krabang. Talks for other similar projects in Southeast Asia are underway, and we are working closely with Mondelēz to achieve sustainability in their manufacturing plants,” says Mr Chong Bor Hung, NEFIN Group’s Head of Business Development and Managing Director (Malaysia).

Ms Narmeen Khan, Managing Director of Mondelēz International for Malaysia and Singapore, commented, “We have transparent sustainability goals to achieve by 2025, and are committed to scaling up our sustainability efforts to deliver meaningful change. Following the project at the Shah Alam plant, we have also just awarded the solar panel installation project for our manufacturing plant in Prai to NEFIN for the next phase in Malaysia. This partnership with NEFIN is progress towards our goal of creating a sustainable future for snacking and will help us reduce our end-to-end absolute CO2 emissions.”

As a global leader in snacking with operations in more than 150 countries, Mondelēz International is paving the way to a new more sustainable future, by creating snacks the right way for both people and the planet to love. In Malaysia, it owns two manufacturing plants – a chocolate plant in Shah Alam manufacturing Cadbury Dairy Milk, and a biscuits and salty snacks plant in Prai manufacturing Twisties, Jacob’s, and Chipsmore.

The project with NEFIN in Malaysia further builds on Mondelēz International’s existing targets set in 2020, developed to contribute to combatting climate change. The installation of 1,266 solar panels at the Shah Alam plant and 1,754 solar panels in Prai aims to offset 29,000 tons of CO2 over the next 25 years, equivalent to planting around 146,800 trees. Accumulatively, the plants are estimated to produce 1.8 million kWh of energy in the first year alone, with the company potentially saving up to RM11.18 million over the 25 years period.

In addition to their energy-saving initiatives, Mondelēz International (Malaysia) is also a founding member of the Malaysia Recycling Alliance (MAREA) have collectively pledged to recycle a minimum of 25% of their members’ packaging volumes by 2025. Through both of its manufacturing plants in Malaysia, Mondelēz also reported a combined reduction of water consumption by 18.6% and waste by 11.3% in 2021 over the previous year.

For multinational companies with a presence across the Asia Pacific region, NEFIN’s broad network of local partners across the region is positioned to simplify the process of delivering solutions across borders. This has contributed to its success in delivering over 3,000MW of utility-scale, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar systems regionally in its combined portfolio.