The actress herself confirmed the rumours with an Instagram post of her channelling her character in a pink bikini while floating in a swimming pool.

After Reese Witherspoon’s last appearance as the lovely in pink attorney Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, we’re finally getting a third movie in the franchise after 17 years.

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, the creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and co-creator of Parks and Recreation, signed on to write the script for Legally Blonde 3 for MGM.

According to Deadline, the script will have “an entirely new fresh spin.”

The film will be produced by Reese Witherspoon with her Hello Sunshine studio and Marc Platt, the franchise’s original producer.

Pre-production was initially planned to start on May 2020 but the dates are likely to be pushed back again with the pandemic going on.

All fans can do now is to patiently wait again.