$!Reinventing the Future of Eye Care

MOG is raising awareness on eye care among children via the group’s Little Optometrist initiative, an extension of their 6-in-1 Vision Experience.

MOG Group of Companies (MOG), one of Malaysia's leading and most reputable eye care providers, is continuing its efforts to develop personalised and innovative concepts for the future of eye care with its’ latest community initiative, Little Optometrist, an extension of their 6-in-1 Vision Experience. 6-in-1 Vision Experience is a personalised 6-steps eye care consultation experience tailored to every individual to provide the best-fit vision solution. After the successful launch of the 6-in-1 Vision Experience in 2022, MOG is advancing its’ vision to help the world see better by educating and fostering the next generation through the first-of-its-kind eye care experiential activity for children, Little Optometrist. The objective of this initiative is to educate children and their parents or guardians through a fun and engaging activity to raise and enhance awareness of eye-health-related issues especially myopia and other common vision problems prevalent among children. Under this project, MOG is providing children with a hands-on opportunity to test and diagnose eye conditions through a set of simplified high-street optometry practices in a conducive environment under the supervision of a certified optometrist. In addition to introducing children to the field of optometry, parents will also be taught how to recognise symptoms that can adversely impact their children’s vision development and overall well-being.





Children Myopia Control has been and will continue to be one of the most important services that MOG provide throughout their stores in Peninsular Malaysia. Through the enhancement of MOG’s 6-in-1 Vision Experience and the addition of ‘Little Optometrist’, MOG can now better provide personalised and precise children vision care consultation and myopia management solutions to effectively educate children and parents on the long-term and short-term effects of myopia as well as methods to avoid further harm to their eye health. “Myopia is an eye health concern that every parent should be aware of. With more than one-third of the world's population diagnosed with myopia, we seek to assist Malaysians in better recognising the condition, particularly in children. As such, parents will need to be alert for the overall eye health of their children, as higher levels of myopia are associated with an increased risk of developing eye problems once children reach adulthood,” elaborated Dato Frankie Ng, Chairman and Founder of Metro Optical Group (MOG).

The vision-themed experiential activities are designed to provide children with the opportunity to experience the life of a real optometrist through an inspiring, fun-filled journey in order to effectively drive eye health awareness from a young age, thereby enhancing the future of vision care. With support from organisations such as the Malaysian Optical Council (MOC), Sun Time Vision Specialist and other eye specialists’ hospitals, MOG hopes that this initiative will be able to help realise their goal of providing Malaysians with the finest and most personalised eye care solutions from young. “At MOG, our goal is to give all members of the community, regardless of their age, the very best eye care possible. We have high hopes that through continuous enhancement of our 6-in-1 Vision Experience and our newly-established, first-of-its-kind initiative, Little Optometrist, we will be able to give children a head-start on what they need to know to keep their eyes healthy and drive interest towards the optometry career to pass on the legacy of vision care to our future generations,” said Dato Frankie.