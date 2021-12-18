$!Reload and Win at 7-Eleven

In conjunction with the season of gifting, 7-Eleven Malaysia has launched its Jom Reload 2Gether contest. Presenting customers with the opportunity to take home their share of prizes totalling up to RM170,000, the nationwide contest organized by 7-Eleven runs from now until 9 Jan 2022.

Just take two easy steps to be in the running to win these extraordinary prizes! Firstly, reload a minimum of RM10 on telco or game in a single receipt. Secondly, scan the QR code to submit their entry.

With every minimum reload of RM10 in a single receipt, customers will be eligible for one entry submission. As a bonus, customers will be entitled to four entry submissions with a minimum reload of RM30.

At the end of the contest period, 50 lucky winners will walk home with generous prizes. Throughout the contest, customers can submit as many entries as they can to win prizes including RM10,000 cash, RM5,000 cash, or RM2,000 worth of 7-Eleven e-Cash vouchers.

Participating telco and game reload partners include U Mobile, Hotlink, Digi, Celcom, ONEXOX, Tune Talk, redONE, Altel and Razer Gold.

For more information on the Jom Reload 2Gether contest and full terms and conditions, please visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7-Eleven Malaysia’s official social media pages at 7ElevenMalaysia.