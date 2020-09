In the teaser art, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield stand against the backdrop of a blood-splattered wall while silently waiting to take on a new threat.

The show titled RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness will follow the stories of two popular characters, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

Known as the gold standard of survival horror games with over 100 million units from the game series shipped worldwide, Resident Evil has now been transformed into a Netflix original CG anime series.

In the teaser trailer, the audience sees Claire entering an abandoned building enveloped by night when she happens to find “something” while Leon saves “someone” in the darkness.

Who will be the enemy this time? What is the meaning of "Infinite Darkness"?

Three years after 2017’s CG film Resident Evil: Vendetta, CG technology has further evolved which now gives the audience an ultra-realistic feel as they watch the horror adventure unfold.

The new series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who is responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. TMS Entertainment will produce the series while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of Resident Evil: Vendetta, will be in charge of the full 3DCG animation production.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness will premiere exclusively on Netflix in 2021.