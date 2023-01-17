Resorts World Genting takes centrestage with music video Debut

Resorts World Genting (RWG), arguably one of Asia’s most exciting integrated resorts, has kicked off the new year in star-studded style with the debut of their all-new music video, “Welcome to My World”! Aimed at heightening excitement and welcoming guests to the resort, the song features renowned local artists Zee Avi, Jestinna Kuan, Nana Sheme, As’ad Motawh and Alyssa Dezek, who also presented the song live at the launch event.

“For decades, generations of guests – not only from Malaysia, but also from abroad – have come to know and love our offerings at RWG which are quite unlike any other. Over the years, we have continued to reinvent and improve ourselves, as we actively seek to provide fresh experiences for our guests,” said Spencer Lee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Genting Malaysia Berhad.

“The ‘Welcome to My World’ campaign, in part, gives our guests a sense that this is essentially their place; their world, which they can truly and proudly call ‘my world’. If you think you’ve been here and seen it all, think again because we are constantly creating new experiences. With so much to see and do here, no two trips to RWG are ever the same. Guests can also look forward to 2023 as there will be lots of exciting events and new products coming up,” he added.