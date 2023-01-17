Resorts World Genting takes centrestage with music video Debut

Resorts World Genting (RWG), arguably one of Asia’s most exciting integrated resorts, has kicked off the new year in star-studded style with the debut of their all-new music video, “Welcome to My World”! Aimed at heightening excitement and welcoming guests to the resort, the song features renowned local artists Zee Avi, Jestinna Kuan, Nana Sheme, As’ad Motawh and Alyssa Dezek, who also presented the song live at the launch event.
“For decades, generations of guests – not only from Malaysia, but also from abroad – have come to know and love our offerings at RWG which are quite unlike any other. Over the years, we have continued to reinvent and improve ourselves, as we actively seek to provide fresh experiences for our guests,” said Spencer Lee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Genting Malaysia Berhad.
“The ‘Welcome to My World’ campaign, in part, gives our guests a sense that this is essentially their place; their world, which they can truly and proudly call ‘my world’. If you think you’ve been here and seen it all, think again because we are constantly creating new experiences. With so much to see and do here, no two trips to RWG are ever the same. Guests can also look forward to 2023 as there will be lots of exciting events and new products coming up,” he added.
Through this campaign, RWG also seeks to promote a unique sky-high experience for all guests at the newly opened Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park. Apart from that, guests may also engage in other attractions like the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, Ripley’s Adventureland, Vision City Video Games Park, and BigTop Video Games Park.
For a truly holistic experience – guests can also satisfy their cravings with RWG’s unique array of eateries; shop till they drop at the myriad of retail outlets available; and tuck in for a great night’s sleep with RWG’s wide host of hotels. The resort also offers world-class live shows, iconic events and nature trails – all whilst being 6,000 feet above sea level!
With such an all-encompassing offering for guests of all ages, there’s something for everyone at RWG. Start planning your holiday to RWG with your family and friends now - a place you can truly call “My World”!
Do check out the new music video at rwgenting.com or Resorts World Genting’s official YouTube page