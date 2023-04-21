$!Return home safely with Berjaya Sompo and PERWAKIM balik kampung vehicle inspection campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Sompo Insurance Berhad (“Berjaya Sompo”) and Persatuan Wakil-Wakil Insuran Am Malaysia (“PERWAKIM”), together with PUSPAKOM Sdn Bhd (“PUSPAKOM”), recently organised a Balik Kampung Vehicle Inspection campaign.

Held at Eco Ardence, Setia Alam, the initiative is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed to assist vehicle owners in checking their vehicles before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The said inspection namely Voluntary Vehicle Inspection which PUSPAKOM conducted covered 25 check points which include brake, suspension, smoke emission, tyres, side slip test and etc.

PUSPAKOM deployed its mobile unit truck at the venue and used computerised equipment to inspect the vehicles.

All vehicle owners received an inspection report with readings which showed the performance of vehicle parts checked and the overall condition of the vehicle for reference.

“Op Selamat 19’s statistics recorded a high of 4,000 car accidents in Selangor by Police Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) during the Chinese New Year celebrations this year, which astounds us. With Hari Raya festivities in mind, we want our friends to return safely to their families,” said Berjaya Sompo Chief Executive Officer Tan Sek Kee.